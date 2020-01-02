Self-learning Neuromorphic Chip Market Trend, CAGR Status, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2027

In future where complex decisions could be made sooner and familiarize over the time. The societal and industrial problems could be autonomously solved using learned experiences. And responders using image-recognition applications could analyze streetlight camera images and quickly find out the lost or kidnapped person reports. Here stoplights would automatically adjust its timing to sync with the flow of traffic, reducing gridlock and optimizing starts and stops. It would be possible that the robots are more autonomous and performance efficiency is dramatically increased.

Intel has recently developed the first self-learning neuromorphic that chip has a code name “Loihi”. This chip mimics how the brain functions by learning how to operate that consider numerous modes of feedback from the environment. This chip are energy-efficient, that uses the data to learn and make implications, gets smarter over time and does not need to be trained in the traditional way. It takes a novel approach to computing via asynchronous spiking. The neuromorphic core includes a learning engine that can be programmed to adapt network parameters at the time of operation, supporting supervised, unsupervised, reinforcement and other learning paradigms.

Self-learning Neuromorphic Chip Market – Competitive Landscape

Intel Corporation

Founded in 1989, Intel Corporation is engaged in design, manufacture, and selling of computer components and related products. The major products of the company are microprocessors, chipsets, embedded processors and microcontrollers, flash memory, graphic, network and communication, systems management software, conferencing, and digital imaging products. The company has strong Research and development department that focuses of the new technological innovations. Intel is the first company to introduce the idea of Self-learning Neuromorphic Chip.

IBM

Headquartered in Armonk, New York, IBM full name International Business Machines Corporation is an American multinational IT company. The company has its operating units in more than 177 countries. The company produces and sells computer middleware, hardware & software, and is engaged in hosting and consulting services in areas ranging from mainframe computers to nanotechnology. The company focuses on adapting new technological advancements in every possible area.

Qualcomm

Founded in 1935, Qualcomm Incorporated is a semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company that is engaged in designing and marketing the wireless telecommunications products and services. The company originates most of its income from chip making and the bulk of its profit from patent licensing businesses. The company has many patented products and would be adapting the Neuromorphic Chip for the best services to the customers and competing with the other major players in the market.

HRL Laboratories

The HRL Laboratories LLC Company established in 1948, is engaged in corporate research and development services. The Company offers technology solutions for defense, aerospace, automotive, and consumer products applications. HRL Laboratories serves customers its customers largely in various countries internationally. It was formerly known as Hughes Research Laboratories. The company also serves the Government and commercial contracts as a prime or sub-contractor.

Hewlett-Packard

The company is known by the name HP, it was incorporated in 1998. Hewlett- Packard is a company engaged in facilitating products, technologies, software, solutions and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health and education sectors. The Company also delivers personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services.

Some of the key players operating in the global Self-learning Neuromorphic Chip market with significant developments include IBM, Qualcomm, HRL Laboratories, General Vision, Numenta, Hewlett-Packard, Samsung Group, Intel Corporation, Applied Brain Research Inc., Brainchip Holdings Ltd. and others.

