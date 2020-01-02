Siding Market 2020 Analysis, Growth, Vendors, Shares, Size, Drivers, Outlook, Opportunities, Challenges with Forecast To 2026

Global Siding Market is valued approximately at USD 97.79 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.00% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Siding refers to the material used for covering, cladding and protecting the exterior walls of a building. They are applied to the walls and roofs in various styles and shapes such as verticals, clapboard, shakes, shingles and panels depending upon the requirements of the user. Further, rise in residential construction and infrastructure activities and growing needs for protective systems enhancing the aesthetic appeal of a building are some major factors, driving the growth of the market. For Instance: according to International Trade Administration, a smart city investment hub was launched in China during 2016 that boosted the development of smart city projects China which aims to increase the installation of PVC flooring in both the residential and commercial sector in smart city.
Also, the China Centre for Urban Development and HSBC has declared the creation of United Kingdom and China joint smart cities growth and investment hub. Importantly, China has allocated approximately $75.7 billion (RMB500 billion) for the deployment of smart city project under the China’s 13th five-year plan (2016-2020) which is expected to drive the development of siding in China. However, high raw material and installation cost is beholding the confidence of users towards purchase of siding globally.
Leading Players In The Siding Market
Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A.
Westlake Chemical
Boral Limited
ETEX Group
Louisiana Pacific Corporation
LP Building Solutions
Nichiha Corporation
Cornerstone Building Brands
Shera
Döcke Extrusion Co. Ltd.
By Material:
Vinyl
Fiber Cement
Wood
Others
By End-User:
Residential
Non-Residential
This market report includes analysts, managers, Siding Market industry experts, and access research that is designed to help key people view graphs and tables, as well as data that records the resources needed to conduct their own analysis. This report, which deals with information integration and research potential with results, predicted a strong rise in this market in the product section and in all regions.
Siding Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.
