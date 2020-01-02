Siding Market 2020 Analysis, Growth, Vendors, Shares, Size, Drivers, Outlook, Opportunities, Challenges with Forecast To 2026

Global Siding Market is valued approximately at USD 97.79 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.00% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Siding refers to the material used for covering, cladding and protecting the exterior walls of a building. They are applied to the walls and roofs in various styles and shapes such as verticals, clapboard, shakes, shingles and panels depending upon the requirements of the user. Further, rise in residential construction and infrastructure activities and growing needs for protective systems enhancing the aesthetic appeal of a building are some major factors, driving the growth of the market. For Instance: according to International Trade Administration, a smart city investment hub was launched in China during 2016 that boosted the development of smart city projects China which aims to increase the installation of PVC flooring in both the residential and commercial sector in smart city.

More Information | Get Free PDF Sample Report Now!

https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/MCM/global-siding-market/QBI-BRC-MCM-587367



Also, the China Centre for Urban Development and HSBC has declared the creation of United Kingdom and China joint smart cities growth and investment hub. Importantly, China has allocated approximately $75.7 billion (RMB500 billion) for the deployment of smart city project under the China’s 13th five-year plan (2016-2020) which is expected to drive the development of siding in China. However, high raw material and installation cost is beholding the confidence of users towards purchase of siding globally.

Leading Players In The Siding Market

Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A.

Westlake Chemical

Boral Limited

ETEX Group

Louisiana Pacific Corporation

LP Building Solutions

Nichiha Corporation

Cornerstone Building Brands

Shera

Döcke Extrusion Co. Ltd.



By Material:

Vinyl

Fiber Cement

Wood

Others

By End-User:

Residential

Non-Residential

Do You Have Any Query? Ask to Our Industry [email protected]

https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/MCM/global-siding-market/QBI-BRC-MCM-587367

This market report includes analysts, managers, Siding Market industry experts, and access research that is designed to help key people view graphs and tables, as well as data that records the resources needed to conduct their own analysis. This report, which deals with information integration and research potential with results, predicted a strong rise in this market in the product section and in all regions.

Siding Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

Key Question Answered in Report.

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Siding Market?

What are the different marketing and distribution channels?

What is the current CAGR of the Siding Market?

What are the Siding market opportunities in front of the market?

What are the highest competitors in Siding market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five techniques?

What is the Siding market size and growth rate in the forecast period?

Table of Contents:

Siding Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Siding Market Competition by Manufacturers

Siding Market Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Siding Market Analysis by Application

Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Siding Market Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Siding Market Forecast

Purchase Direct Report

https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/MCM/global-siding-market/QBI-BRC-MCM-587367

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets