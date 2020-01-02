Smart Irrigation Market Growth, Opportunities, Cost Structure Analysis & Forecast Upto 2025

The insights on the “Smart Irrigation Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2026″ dynamics closely reflect the crux of the various perspectives and opinions held by top business leaders, market strategists, and business executives such as CEOs and other CXOs. The study the global Smart Irrigation market also aims to give a balanced view of current investment strategies of players of all sizes to shed light on emerging avenues. In this regard, it takes a critical look at large funding initiatives focused on recent research and development (R&D) activities to develop attractive and innovative offerings. Market participants perusing through the report will find substantial information on recent government funding efforts to support specific segments of the Smart Irrigation market. Policy makers looking for clear signals of the forces of market consolidation and fragmentation can consider the findings to be indispensable. The insights are helpful for emerging and established players alike to gain a better understanding of the market.

The global Smart Irrigation market is valued at xx million US$ in 2019 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Increasing usage of water in farming and gardening activities has aggravated the concerns over global water conservation. Farmers are using sensors and other technologies to be a step ahead of planning the cultivation of crops against the changing weather and irregular water supply. Smart irrigation systems are being adopted in agricultural sector across developed countries, while developing economies are striving to build strong rapport between farmers and smart irrigators through awareness programs.

This report focuses on Smart Irrigation volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Smart Irrigation Market: Leading players in the global smart irrigation market will be focused on tapping the demands of the APEJ region. In addition, several companies will be largely focused on providing smart irrigation management solutions. The overall demand for smart irrigation management solutions is poised to witness a significant upsurge, bringing in nearly US$ 950 Mn by the end of the forecast period. Companies namely, Rain Bird Corporation, Netafim Ltd., HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc., Rachio Inc., The Toro Company, Galcon Ltd., Hunter Industries Inc., Telsco Industries Inc., Orbit Irrigation Products Inc., Valmont Industries, Inc., and Blossom are expected to cater to the brimming demands of smart irrigation in the foreseeable future.

⇨ Cloud-Based

⇨ On-Premises

⇨ Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)

⇨ Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)

⇨ Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)

⇛ Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

⇛ Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

⇛ North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

⇛ South America (Brazil etc.)

⇛ The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

