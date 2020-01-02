Sodium Sulfate Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2026

Global Sodium Sulfate Market was valued US$ 1.9 Bn in 2017, and expected to reach US$ $ 2.7 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 4.49 % during forecast period.

Sodium sulfate is an inorganic compound available as white solids and is highly soluble in water. Sources of sodium sulfate can be broadly divided into synthetic and natural. More than Half the sodium sulfate in the world is produced from natural mines and one-third of the world’s sodium sulfate is produced as a by-product of other processes in the chemical industry.

Sodium sulfate is the basic raw material used for the manufacturing of detergent, paper, glass, textiles and chemical industries and used in all types of detergents.

Get More Information About Sodium Sulfate Market: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/6162

Sodium sulfate finds application in making soaps and detergents, kraft pulping, textiles, glass, carpet cleaners, and others such as food preservatives, oil recovery, etc. Of them, the detergent and soaps, in which sodium sulfate is used as a diluting agent and fillers generate maximum demand. 3/4 of global sodium sulfate consumption is for powdered detergents, paper, and glass. Sodium sulfate recognized as safe for use in food packaging.

Based on the region, sodium sulfate market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among them, Asia Pacific Currently holds the leading market shares. Countries such as China, India, Malaysia, and Japan use paper products on a large scale. China is one of the largest producers and consumers of sodium sulfate.

The rapid expansion of pulp production capacity and rising consumption of pulp in China for paper and paperboard productiosn will drive the sodium sulfate market growth during the forecast period. The market in Europe and North America is expected to rise a slow.

The report provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in the market.

Report for Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/6162

Scope of Global Sodium Sulfate Market:

Global Sodium Sulfate Market, by Source

Natural

Synthetic

Global Sodium Sulfate Market, by Application

Soaps and detergents

Kraft Pulping

Textiles

Glass

Carpet Cleaners

Food Preservatives

Oil Recover

Global Sodium Sulfate Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players analysed in Global Sodium Sulfate Market

Alkim Alkali Kimya A.S.

Cordenka GmbH & Co. KG

Elementis plc

Minera De Santa Marta

Si Chuan Hongya QingYiJiang Sodium Sulphate Co. Ltd.

Saskatchewan Mining and Minerals Inc.

Sodium Sanayii Anonim Sirketi

Birla Cellulose

Cooper Natural Resources

Lenzing Group

S.A. Sulquisa

Searles Valley Minerals

Grupo Industrial Crimidesa S.L.

XinLi Chemical

Report Description: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/analysis/MMR/global-sodium-sulfate-market

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets