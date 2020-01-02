Speech Analytics Software Market Research Technology Outlook 2019-2025

The Speech Analytics Software Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Speech Analytics Software market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Speech Analytics Software Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Talkdesk, CallTrackingMetrics, Verint, NICE, CallMiner, Calabrio, CloudTalk, ExecVision, Tethr, VoiceBase, 3CLogic, Castel Communications, Cogitocorp, OnviSource, NewVoiceMedia, Google, Rocket Science Group.

Speech analytics software analyzes ongoing or recorded calls and interprets emotional cues for quality assurance purposes.

Indexing starts with the analysis of the subject and various target words in a speech. This process involves the extraction of words directly from the speech or searches the words from the in-built vocabulary. The software derives the findings from speech engine to index them for further analysis and ad-hoc searching. This is where the tools import data from other telephony and servicing solutions. Phonetic indexing converts the agent-customer conversation into a string of phonemes and identifies a predefined list of words or else conducts a free text search. Without the indexing process, the speech engine software scans for every document, which would take considerable time. Therefore, companies utilize this solution to minimize the time involved. The query engine helps end users in defining their queries and presenting the required output from the solution. The search tool conducts ad-hoc searches on processed audio files for nested filtering.

APAC is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The speech analytics market growth in Asia Pacific (APAC) region is gaining momentum and is expected to grow at the highest rate in the coming years. Rising awareness can be attributed to continuous increase in companies’ focus on improving their customer service to drive competitive differentiation and revenue growth. Also, to enhance business productivity supplemented by speech analytics solutions and services has made APAC a highly potential market. In addition, major economies in APAC, such as India, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are adopting the cloud technology.

The break-up of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

By Company: Tier 1: 22%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 48%

By Designation: C-level: 30%, Director level: 45%, and Others: 25%

By Region: North America: 45%, Europe: 25%, APAC: 22% and Middles East and Africa: 8%

On-premise

Cloud-based

Large Enterprises

SMEs

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

