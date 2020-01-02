Spill Pallets Market Demand Is Likely To Continue In Future

The need to keep the goods safe and in proper condition during transportation has been one of the major concerns for shipping and logistic entities today. In order to overcome this challenge, particularly the chemical and petrochemical industry is now shifting from convention pallets to spill pallets, ensuring safety for longer journeys. Spill pallets are used in transportation, storage, and handling of the bulk containers such as drums, IBC, tanks and jerry cans.
The use of spill pallets not only improves the convenience in handling of the bulk containers by spill containment of industrial fluids but also ensures the safety of crew and housekeeping members by improving facility protection system. Spill pallets are commonly made of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) material as it has high resistance to most of the chemicals and corrosive liquids, and for achieving high load carrying capacity, steel is used for manufacturing of spill pallets. Spill Pallets are available in various formats to support various functions such as outdoor storage, transportation, and other unique storage requirements.
Spill Pallets Market: Market Dynamics
The ability of spill pallets for containing the leaks or spills of hazardous fluids from the loaded containers is the key factor for driving the spill pallets market. Transportation of crude oil in such large quantity to meet the energy need, poses the risk of not only environment degradation while transporting and handling large containers eliminates but also the risk of oil spillage in the ecosystem. Low cost and ease of availability of the plastic pallets is another factor boosting the demand in the spill pallets packaging market.
In addition, plastic spill pallets can also be recycled easily and are lighter in weight in comparison with wooden pallets, hence making plastic pallets sustainable and suitable choice for shipping companies. However, the entrance of flexi tanks in industrial bulk packaging market is eliminating the need for drums, IBC and other containers for transportation which is ultimately hampering the spill palettes market. Use of spill pallets can reduce the environment liability on shipping and transportation companies thus opening new opportunities for spill pallets market.
Planning to Lay Down Future Strategy? Perfect your plan with Our Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=25757
Spill Pallets Market: Market Segmentation
Spill Pallets market is segmented by product type, by carrying capacity type, by the shape of pallets, by material type, by application type and end-use industries.
Based on the product type, the spill pallets market is segmented into:
- Nesting pallets
- Hard top spill pallets
- Others
Based on the carrying capacity type, the spill pallets market is segmented into:
- 1500-3000 lb
- 3000-6000 lb
- 6000-8000 lb
- 8000-10000 lb
Based on the shape of pallets, the spill pallets market is segmented into:
- Inline pallets
- Square pallets
Based on the material type, the spill pallets market is segmented into:
- Steel
- Plastic
- HDPE
- Others
Based on the application type, the spill pallets market is segmented into:
- Drums
- Intermediary Bulk containers
- Jerry Cans
- Others
Based on the end-use industries, the spill pallets market is segmented into:
- Chemical & petrochemical industry
- Pharmaceutical & Medical industry
- Food & beverage industry
- Automotive industry
- Other Manufacturing
Spill Pallets Market- Regional Outlook:
Regionally global spill pallets market is segmented into
- North America
- Latin America
- Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Japan
Being the world’s largest oil exporter, MEA region is expected to emerge as a key geographic region over the forecast period. North America is expected to follow the MEA region with considerable opportunities from countries such as Canada and US. However, APEJ, Eastern Europe, and Latin America are expected to exhibit moderate growth in spill pallets market over the forecast period. While Western Europe is expected to show sluggish demand in spill pallets market over the forecast period.
Spill Pallets Market – Key Players:
Some major players of the spill pallets market are UltraTech International, Inc., Safety Storage Systems, Eagle Manufacturing Company, Justrite Mfg. Co., L.L.C., Nilkamal Limited., Robinson Industries, Inc., T.M. Fitzgerald & Associates, GEI Works, Jonesco (Preston) Ltd, CEP Sorbents, Inc. Shanghai Sourcing International Trade Co., Ltd. And Qingdao Huading Imp. And Exp. Co., Ltd.
This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets
Add Comment