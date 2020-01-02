Spill Pallets Market Demand Is Likely To Continue In Future

The need to keep the goods safe and in proper condition during transportation has been one of the major concerns for shipping and logistic entities today. In order to overcome this challenge, particularly the chemical and petrochemical industry is now shifting from convention pallets to spill pallets, ensuring safety for longer journeys. Spill pallets are used in transportation, storage, and handling of the bulk containers such as drums, IBC, tanks and jerry cans.

The use of spill pallets not only improves the convenience in handling of the bulk containers by spill containment of industrial fluids but also ensures the safety of crew and housekeeping members by improving facility protection system. Spill pallets are commonly made of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) material as it has high resistance to most of the chemicals and corrosive liquids, and for achieving high load carrying capacity, steel is used for manufacturing of spill pallets. Spill Pallets are available in various formats to support various functions such as outdoor storage, transportation, and other unique storage requirements.

Spill Pallets Market: Market Dynamics

The ability of spill pallets for containing the leaks or spills of hazardous fluids from the loaded containers is the key factor for driving the spill pallets market. Transportation of crude oil in such large quantity to meet the energy need, poses the risk of not only environment degradation while transporting and handling large containers eliminates but also the risk of oil spillage in the ecosystem. Low cost and ease of availability of the plastic pallets is another factor boosting the demand in the spill pallets packaging market.

In addition, plastic spill pallets can also be recycled easily and are lighter in weight in comparison with wooden pallets, hence making plastic pallets sustainable and suitable choice for shipping companies. However, the entrance of flexi tanks in industrial bulk packaging market is eliminating the need for drums, IBC and other containers for transportation which is ultimately hampering the spill palettes market. Use of spill pallets can reduce the environment liability on shipping and transportation companies thus opening new opportunities for spill pallets market.

Spill Pallets Market: Market Segmentation

Spill Pallets market is segmented by product type, by carrying capacity type, by the shape of pallets, by material type, by application type and end-use industries.

Based on the product type, the spill pallets market is segmented into:

Nesting pallets

Hard top spill pallets

Others

Based on the carrying capacity type, the spill pallets market is segmented into:

1500-3000 lb

3000-6000 lb

6000-8000 lb

8000-10000 lb

Based on the shape of pallets, the spill pallets market is segmented into:

Inline pallets

Square pallets

Based on the material type, the spill pallets market is segmented into:

Steel

Plastic HDPE Others



Based on the application type, the spill pallets market is segmented into:

Drums

Intermediary Bulk containers

Jerry Cans

Others

Based on the end-use industries, the spill pallets market is segmented into:

Chemical & petrochemical industry

Pharmaceutical & Medical industry

Food & beverage industry

Automotive industry

Other Manufacturing

Spill Pallets Market- Regional Outlook:

Regionally global spill pallets market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

Being the world’s largest oil exporter, MEA region is expected to emerge as a key geographic region over the forecast period. North America is expected to follow the MEA region with considerable opportunities from countries such as Canada and US. However, APEJ, Eastern Europe, and Latin America are expected to exhibit moderate growth in spill pallets market over the forecast period. While Western Europe is expected to show sluggish demand in spill pallets market over the forecast period.

Spill Pallets Market – Key Players:

Some major players of the spill pallets market are UltraTech International, Inc., Safety Storage Systems, Eagle Manufacturing Company, Justrite Mfg. Co., L.L.C., Nilkamal Limited., Robinson Industries, Inc., T.M. Fitzgerald & Associates, GEI Works, Jonesco (Preston) Ltd, CEP Sorbents, Inc. Shanghai Sourcing International Trade Co., Ltd. And Qingdao Huading Imp. And Exp. Co., Ltd.

