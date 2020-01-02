Strut Systems Market To 2027 Important Changes In Market Dynamics

Strut Systems Market – Introduction

A strut is an important mechanical component of products generally used in aeronautical, architectural, engineering, and anatomy applications. It generally works by resisting longitudinal compression and in tension.

A strut system is used to brace, support, mount, and connect lightweight structural loads in construction applications. These systems are also employed in electric and data wires, pipes, and mechanical systems such as air-conditioning systems and ventilation systems.

Strut systems can be designed with simple beams, fixed beams, cantilever beams, continuous beams, and deflection beams.

Strut systems are completely reusable and adjustable, with a complete line of channels, accessories, and fittings for use in applications such as drilling and welding.

Struts are manufactured from fiberglass, which is a highly corrosion-resistant material. It is known for its rigidity, light weight, and strength.

Strut Systems Market – dynamics

Key Driver of Global strut systems market

Rising demand for strut systems for use to install and build support systems for mechanical, electric, and plumbing applications; data centers; and HVAC systems in retrofitted and new industrial and commercial applications is a major factor driving the global strut systems market.

In addition to this, rising demand for lightweight accessories and channels in the automotive sector across major countries of the world is expected to augment the strut systems market in the next few years.

Rising demand for highly comfortable and luxurious life in developed and developing economies is likely to drive the demand for strut systems during the forecast period.

North America to Hold a Major Share of Global Strut Systems Market

North America is estimated to hold a major share of the global strut systems market during the forecast period, due to presence of well-established as well as emerging players in the region

Asia Pacific is expected to offer significant opportunities to the strut systems market in the near future, due to increase in the demand for strut systems in the region. Moreover, developing economies such as India and China are projected to be highly attractive markets for strut systems in the next few years.

Strut Systems Market – Competition Landscape

EATON Corporation Inc.

Incorporated in 1911, Eaton is a U.S.-based multinational conglomerate and a power management company with around 99,000 employees. The company operates its business through two key segments: industrial and electrical. The industrial segment comprises hydraulics group, aerospace group, and vehicle group. The electrical segment of the company comprises Electrical Americas and Rest of World sub-segments, which include customers from institutional, industrial, government, information technology, commercial, utilities, residential, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) sectors. Eaton’s operational headquarters is in Beachwood, Ohio (the U.S.). The company operates in nearly 175 countries.

Hilti Corporation

Founded in 1941, Hilti Corporation is a manufacturing company based in Liechtenstein, with approximately 29,000 employees across the world. The company develops, produces, and manufactures a wide variety of products for use in industries such as energy, manufacturing, construction, and building maintenance. Furthermore, the company is focused of installation systems, anchoring systems, measuring and detection tools, power tools, and fire protection systems.

Some of the key players operating in the global strut systems market are

EATON Corporation Inc.

Cooper Industries

Aetna Plastics Corp.

Enduro Pipeline Services, Inc.

Unistrut Corporation

Atlas Supply Co.

Hilti Corporation ERICO Products, Inc.

