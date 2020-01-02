Terra Satellite tracks Storm Sarai moves away from Fiji

/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

Tropical storm Sarai was traced on December 30 by NASA’s Terra satellite. The storm moved towards Tonga, away from Fiji. The average imaging spectroradiometer tool flies a terra satellite owned by NASA provided an observable photograph of storm Sarai having flaring convention across this center’s lower portion. The storm seemed extended, which means it was getting poorer.

This space from west-southwest of Niue is around 403 miles. The Maximum knot that may be sustained by storms is 45 knots, which is equivalent to 52 mph; this usually means the storm was becoming weak.

Sarai is estimated to change direction towards the northeast in addition to pass north of the Tonga and Niue in few coming days next year. These islands of Tonga and Niue should anticipate rough sea, from concealing tides too powerful waves, the tropical storm that will cause powerful winds and heavy rains which will last for some time the islands thus be prepared enough so the coming storm does not cause harm and death

