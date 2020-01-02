Thermally Conductive Plastics Thermally Conductive Plastics Market to Weigh Solid with a Robust 13.8% CAGR Growth During 2018-2025,to reach US$2,634.3 Mn by 2025

The thermally conductive plastics market is expected to witness robust growth during 2018-2025 as demand for electronic gadgets continues to rise in various sectors. The market was evaluated at $838.8 mn in 2016 and will likely reach US$ 2634.3 mn by 2025. The rising demand for electronics in pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, and manufacturing is expected to create several new opportunities for players in the thermally conductive plastics market. Some key players in the market are Celanese Corporation, Poly One Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Sabic Group, and Arkema Group.

Polyamide to Remain the Largest Opportunity for Growth

The thermally conductive plastics market is segmented into polyamide, Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), Polyetherimide, Polyphenylene sulfide, Polycarbonate, and others. Among these, the polyamide is expected to witness the largest growth based on its continuous popularity in demand. The material is also expected to replace various metals in end-use industries in the near future as its high temperature resistance, high impact resistance, and abrasion resistance, excellent balance of strength offer much valued key features for industries.

Additionally, the cost-effective and widely available producing mechanisms is also expected to make it the preferred choice for end-use industries. The material is rising in demand in several important applications including consumer appliances, hood components, medical devices, and LED luminaries, among others. Thanks to its newfound applications, and strong conventional demand, polyamide is expected to drive growth of the thermally conductive plastics market in the near future.

Electronics to Drive Major Opportunities for Players

The thermally conductive plastics market report is divided on the basis of end-use industries. Among these, the conductive plastics or TCPs are expected to witness rising application in cooling parts, sinks, and enclosures, interface materials, mounting device, chipsets and connectors, cooling systems. Automation in various appliances is expected to further use of TSPs as increased performance, weight of appliances, and overall costs are expected to drive more opportunities for thermally conductive plastics market. Moreover, the rising demand for automated vehicles is also expected to present major opportunity in the near future.