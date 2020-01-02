Travel Insurance Market – Global Industry Business overview, Industry insights, Upcoming trends and Top company analysis forecast by 2019-2025

In 2018, the global Travel Insurance market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Travel Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Travel Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Allianz
Munich Re Group
AIG
Assicurazioni Generali
Prudential
ACE&Chubb
Manulife
UnitedHealthcare Global
Mapfre
AXA
Tokio Marine Holdings
China Pacific insurance
Hanse Merkur
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
People’s insurance company of China
China Life
Sompo Japan Nipponkoa
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Medical Expense
Trip Cancellation
Trip Delay
Property Damage
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Domestic Travel
Outbound Travel
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Travel Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Travel Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
