Tsubane Satellite Possessed By Japan, Registered at The Guinness World Records

/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

Tsubane is a very super-low satellite owned by Japan. This satellite enters into the Guinness World Records as being the lowest by an Earth observation satellite in orbit, according to japans Space agency.

Tsubane satellite flew at an orbital altitude of 167.4 kilometers from September 23rd to 30th 2019 during its first test mission compared to other satellites that fly at an altitude of 600 to 800 km zone. Most of the earth observation satellites operate in the high region.

The Tsubane record was maintained for seven days when using its ion engine system, which was developed by Aerospace Exploration Agency, commonly known as JAXA, in combination with gas-jet thrusters, effectively capturing and producing high-resolution images despite atmospheric hindrance and the high density of atomic oxygen which a common on super-low altitudes.

This type of satellite needs many propellants than a conventional peer. JAXA opted to use ion engine, which functions ten times better than rotational propeller on the high altitude and is highly effective than

