Tullow Oil Shares Drop as Guyana Offshore Reservoir Discovery Comes in Below Pre-Drill Estimates

Shares of Tullow Oil (TLW.L) slumped amid below-average trading volume early on Thursday after the company stated that a reservoir it discovered at an offshore Guyana oil was “below pre-drill estimates. ”

The Africa-focused company with headquarters in London, UK, said the Carapa-1 exploration well has struck based on interpretation, according to a statement.

Tullow, that is awaiting a comprehensive laboratory analysis of the oil quality, stated rig site testing had indicated that the sulfur content has been significantly less than 1 percent.

“While web cover and reservoir development at this location are below our pre-drill estimates, we are encouraged to discover decent quality oil that proves the extension of this prolific Cretaceous play to our acreage,” Chief Operating Officer Mark MacFarlane stated in a statement.

&ldquoWe will now incorporate the results of this three exploration wells drilled into adjacent licenses into our Guyana and Suriname geological and geophysical models prior to determining the work program,” MacFarlane stated.

On Dec. 10, Tullow shares dropped by more than half intraday after it

