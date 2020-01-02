VOC Concentrator Market Witness Excellent Revenue Growth, Emerging Trends & Forecast

VOC Concentrator Market: Introduction

Volatile organic compounds (VOC) generate suspended particulate matters and photochemical oxidants. There are several types of VOCs; for instance, benzene and toluene are emitted during the painting process in printing factories, which harm workers.

VOC concentrator is an activated carbon or zeolite adsorption system designed to capture and destroy VOCs and hazardous air pollutants from industrial process exhausts

Concentrator system consists of three main phases: adsorbing, where VOCs are captured; desorbing, where VOCs are heated and released; and thermal oxidation, where VOCs are destroyed

Is something restraining your company’s growth in the VOC Concentrator Market? Ask for the report brochure here

Key Drivers and Restraints of VOC Concentrator Market

Increase in awareness about environment-related issues and implementation of stringent rules and regulations by regulatory authorities are key drivers for the VOC concentrator market. Due to the implementation of these rules and regulations, companies across the world are installing pollution control devices. Hence, the market for VOC concentrator is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Rapid industrialization is another factor fueling the expansion of the VOC concentrator market. Significant increase in demand for automotive, aerospace, semiconductor, spray coating, and pharmaceutical industries is expected to drive the VOC concentrator market.

Rise in demand for VOC concentrator from various industries, such as paint, automotive, semiconductor, electronics manufacturing, pharmaceutical, etc., is another driver for the global market. Easy maintenance, simplified operational controls, low operating and maintenance costs, compact size, and easy on-site installation are factors propelling the demand for VOC concentrator in various industries.

Read report [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/voc-concentrator-market.html

Global VOC Concentrator Market: Segmentation

In terms of end-user industry, the global VOC concentrator market can be segmented into automotive, aerospace, paint & coating, semiconductor, electronics, flexible packaging, pharmaceutical, and others. Automotive, and painting & coating industries are expected to dominate the VOC concentrator market during the forecast period due to a high demand for concentrator from these industries.

Global VOC Concentrator Market: Regional Segmentation

Based on region, the global VOC concentrator market can be classified into: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America dominated the global VOC concentrator market in 2018. This trend is projected to continue during the forecast period due to the presence of a large number manufacturing companies in North America. The U.S. dominated the North America VOC concentrator market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, as the U.S. is one of the leading manufacturers of automotive, aerospace, semiconductors, electronics, etc.

The VOC concentrator market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid industrialization in developing countries, such as China, India, and Japan and significant increase in demand for VOC concentrator. China dominates the VOC concentrator market in Asia Pacific region. It is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to the expansion of various industries in the country.

The VOC concentrator market in Europe is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period due to the implementation of stringent rules and regulations by regulatory authorities

The VOC concentrator market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a steady CAGR during the forecast period due to industrial development

Key Developments

In May 2019, CECO Environmental announced that it received a contract to help a fast-growing North American plastics company control emissions. CECO will handle the engineering design of a system that will capture and treat hazardous air pollutants through a packaged Venturi Scrubber and CECO Adwest Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer.

Seibu Giken is strategically expanding its presence in South East Asia by opening new sales office in Bangkok and Thailand to increase sales and strengthen relationships with customers in the Southeast Asia region. These offices started operations in July 2018.

In September 2017, Teledyne Tekmar introduced the Atomx XYZ Automated Purge and Trap concentrator with integrated auto sampler. The Atomx XYZ is the next generation Tekmar’s Atomx VOC sample preparation system for automated analysis of VOC in soils and water samples.

To Get a Bird’s Eye View of VOC Concentrator Market Forecast, Ask for a Custom Report

Key Players Operating in Global VOC Concentrator Market:

Seibu Giken

CECO Environmental

Teledyne Tekmar

Taikisha

Anguil Environmental TKS Industrial Company Read Report Overview @

Cycle Therm

GCE Systems

The CMM Group

SG America Inc.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets