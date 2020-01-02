VoIP Services Market Growing Massively by 2019-2025 Major Players: Nextiva (US), 8X8, Comcast, Digium, Aircall, Grasshopper, Avaya, Intermedia

The VoIP Services Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The VoIP Services market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This VoIP Services Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global VoIP Services Market

Cisco, Vonage, Jive Communications, Dialpad, RingCentral, Nextiva, 8X8, Comcast, Digium, Aircall, Grasshopper, Avaya, Intermedia, Mitel Networks, CounterPath, IDT Domestic Telecom, Voxbone.

The global VoIP Services Market to grow with a CAGR of +10% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

About VoIP Services

VoIP functions on broadband networks using packet switched telephone networks (PSTNs), unlike traditional calls on circuit switched networks. PSTNs are more efficient than legacy systems (circuited switched networks), and information can be routed in packets over optimized paths. VoIP allows IP calls over mobile networks (3G/LTE) or fixed networks, such as wireless hotspots, Wi-Fi, and worldwide interoperability for microwave access (WiMAX) networks. VoIP bypasses the originating mobile carrier’s telephony network and allows inexpensive calls on mobiles through the ISP networks. It also offers low-cost international calls, and roaming calls, without the need for extensive infrastructures such as PCs and DSL modems.

Key Market Trends

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in shipments of LTE-enabled computing devices. The deployment of LTE networks is increasing in developed and developing economies, and the unit shipment of LTE-enabled computing devices across different regions is increasing rapidly. The shipment of LTE devices doubled between 2014 and 2015, rising to around 900 million units from around 450 million units. China accounted for the highest growth rate, and the LTE-enabled device shipments in the country tripled from 90 million units in 2014 to approximately 300 million units in 2016. It is expected that LTE-enabled devices will account for around 50% of all the smartphone shipments, and this percentage will increase to over 72% of the market by 2020.

The VoIP Services market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global VoIP Services Market on the basis of Types are:

Online Service

Offline Service

On The basis Of Application, the Global VoIP Services Market is Segmented into

Household Use

Commercial Use

Other

Regions Are covered By VoIP Services Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of VoIP Services Market

-Changing VoIP Services market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected VoIP Services market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of VoIP Services Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Network Traffic Analysis Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

