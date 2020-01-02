White Box Servers Market Share and Forecast to 2025: Global Industry Overview by Key Players, Top Regions, Market Value and Opportunity

Orbis Research Market brilliance released a new research report of 99 pages on title ‘Global White Box Servers Market’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers important players Such as Quanta, Wistron, Inventec, Hon Hai, MiTAC, …,etc.

A white box server refers to customized servers that are either home built, or built by white box suppliers called ODMs (Original Design Manufacturers) such as Supermicro. The term white box simply means that the equipment is unbranded or generic. All parts are purchased separately which helps cut costs as well as provides hobbyists and data center professionals alike more customization to better fit their needs. The ease of customization allows for individual parts to be replaced, rather than replacing the entire server when equipment fails. White box servers are increasingly being used by the Open Computer Project (OCP) which was developed by Facebook.

Quanta dominated the market, with accounted for 31.68% of the White Box Server revenue market share in 2016. Wistron, Inventec are the key players and accounted for 31.09%, 15.67% respectively of the overall White Box Server market share in 2016. Global giant market mainly distributed in North America and Europe. It has unshakable status in this field.

The factors which are driving the growth of market include low cost and high degree of customization, increasing adoption of white box servers among end users, growing number of data centers, and rising adoption of Open Platforms such as Open Compute Project, Project Scorpio, and so on. Increase in the demand for micro servers from data centers provides ample of opportunities for the white box server market.

The drawback of choosing a white box server over a standard OEM server, is that they are less reliable and the components often lack redundancy. White box servers lower their risks of downtime by using clustering techniques for deployment. A cluster enables high availability in a computer system by grouping servers together to act like as a single system. With this in mind, a company should do a strong evaluation on the pros in cons of deploying white box servers to ensure that it is actually cost-effective.

Key players functioning within the global White Box Servers market have been included in this report. Parameters such as company size, technology trends, competitive status, and new entrants have been provided for the below-listed companies.

Quanta

Wistron

Inventec

Hon Hai

MiTAC

Celestica

Super Micro Computer

Compal Electronics

Pegatron

ZT Systems

Hyve Solutions

Thinkmate

The global White Box Servers market has been evaluated on the basis of market share, revenue, and future movement within each region, which offers the reader deeper insights into the market. Regions discussed in the report are

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Rack-mount Server

Blade Server

Whole Cabinet Server

Market segment by Application, split into

Data Center

Enterprise Customers

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of White Box Servers in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Points from Tables of Content:

Chapter One: Industry Overview of White Box Servers

Chapter Two: Global White Box Servers Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

Chapter Four: Global White Box Servers Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States White Box Servers Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Six: EU White Box Servers Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Seven: Japan White Box Servers Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Eight: China White Box Servers Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Nine: India White Box Servers Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia White Box Servers Development Status and Outlook

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: White Box Servers Market Dynamics

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

