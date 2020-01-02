Wireless Stereo Headphone Market – Industry Trends and Manufacturing Requirements Studied in a New Report

Cutting the cables and wires continues to run at the back of mind for several consumers using wired electronic devices. Common and essential gadgets such as headphones are also transforming into the wireless spectrum. While eliminating the use of cables does lower the production costs for headphone manufacturers, developing effective wireless transmitters and receptors, and integrating these components in the devices becomes a critical task. Moreover, several consumers are actively using audible media with stereophonic sound. While the demand for stereo headphones continues to remain predominant in the consumer electronics marketplace, upgrading these devices with cord-free mobility from the use of wireless technologies is instrumenting a transformation in consumer preferences. Consumers are being attracted towards wireless stereo headphones, and are including these devices into their daily lifestyles. According to Transparency Market Research’s latest forecast study, the global wireless stereo headphones market is pegged to grow at an impressive pace in the foreseeable future.

The report estimates that during the forecast period, 2017-2026, the global wireless stereo headphones market will expand at a CAGR of 7.6% in terms of volume. The report also projects that by the end of 2026, over 237 thousand units of wireless stereo headphones are expected be sold across the globe. Through 2026, North America is poised to register high demand for wireless stereo headphones. The report also reveals that majority of market players will be intensifying their presence in the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region.

High Demand for Wireless Stereo Headphones with Android Compatibility

User operating systems have an influential role in the wireless stereo headphone manufacturing landscape. A greater penetration of Android over iOS has a resonating effecting on the sales of wireless stereo headphone developed for these two user operating systems. iOS wireless stereo headphones are relatively high in cost, have limited multi-usability scope, and can translate high profit margins for manufacturers.

On the other hand, wireless stereo headphones developed for Android operators are outselling their iOS counterparts in large volumes. In addition to being cheap, these headphones cater to a vast user base of Android devices, creating an unending demand influx in the global wireless stereo headphone market. The report estimates that by the end of 2026, nearly 80% of wireless stereo headphones sold in the global market will be developed for Android operating systems.

Key Manufacturers of Wireless Stereo Headphones

Leading companies in the global wireless stereo headphone production landscape have effectively incorporated the use of popular wireless technologies such as Wireless-Fidelity (Wi-Fi) and Bluetooth. In a few years down the line, new technologies such as cloud connectivity are expected to intervene the development of wireless stereo headphones. Companies namely, Sonova Holding AG, Sivantos Pte. Ltd., MED-EL, Cochlear, Beltone, Persona, Miracle Hearing Aid Clinic, Siemens Healthcare, Shenzhen Sunsky Technology, Union Hearing Aid Centre, Starkey Hearing Aids, GN ReSound, Eartone, William Demant Holding A/S, Medtechnica Orthophone, Widex A/S, and GN Store Nord A/S are expected to be at the forefront of global wireless stereo headphones manufacturing landscape. Maintaining a high quality production and tapping to the high-spending consumer community will be among the key priorities of these companies. Through 2026, premiumization will be emerge as the most influential trend in the production and sales of wireless stereo headphones.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets