Zeolites Market to Record Stellar Growth During the Forecast Period – 2024

Global Research on zeolites market provides in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in global as well as regional zeolites market. The study also highlights the impact of drivers, restraints and macro indicators on the global and regional zeolites market over the short term as well as long term. The report is a comprehensive presentation of trends, forecast and dollar values of global zeolites market. According to the report the global zeolites market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Market Insight

Zeolites are hydrated aluminosilicate minerals with crystalline solids structures made from interlinked tetrahedral of alumina, silica, and oxygen. Zeolites are normally obtainable in both natural and synthetic forms. Synthetic zeolites are used mainly as detergent builders, catalysts, and absorbents/desiccants, while natural zeolites are used for feed additives, soil amendment, water treatment, environmental uses, and construction. Zeolites have various special properties as compare to many other materials. Zeolite offers high melting point, resist high pressure, insoluble in water and other chemical solvents, and many other properties.

Detergents are one of the dominant application for zeolite. Zeolites have exquisite ion exchange property so both natural and synthetic zeolites are widely used in the formation of detergents. Rapidly growing detergent industry is the key factor driving the growth of zeolite market across the world. In addition, increasing refinery output and rapidly growing demand for adsorbents are likely to boost the growth of Zeolites market over the forecast period. However, rising adoption of zeolite-free detergents and the presence of suitable alternatives such as Aluminophosphates are expected to restrain the growth of zeolite market. Moreover, the rising water treatment and detergent industries are projected to create several opportunities for the zeolite market in upcoming years.

Among the geographies, Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest growing region in the zeolite market owing to the presence of many detergents and water treatment industries. The tremendous growth of the water treatment industry is likely to boost the Zeolites market in this region.

Segment Covered

The report on global zeolites market covers segments such as applications and product. On the basis of applications the global zeolites market is categorized into catalysis, gas separation, ion exchange, and others. On the basis of product, the global zeolites market is categorized into natural zeolite and synthetic zeolite.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2016-2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global zeolites market such as Arkema Group, BASF SE, Zeochem AG, Grace Catalysts Technologies, KNT Group, Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz GmbH (CWK), Interra Global Corporation, Zeox Corporation and UOP LLC.

