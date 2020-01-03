2020 Food Robotics Market Specification, Growth Drivers, Industry Analysis Forecast By 2026 | Fanuc Corp., SPX Flow Inc., Krones AG, ABB Ltd., IMA Group

Supply Demand Market Research predicts global food robotics market to reach $6.54 billion by 2026 in terms of robot systems (including hardware, software, and service), representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 12.23%. The software market will grow at 13.94% annually over the forecast years, faster than hardware and service segments. The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.93% during the same period, advancing to 60.1 thousand units by 2026.

The global demand for Food Robotics has undergone a steady rise in the past and is predicted to do so for the next few years. The report gives an analysis of the historical data and the trends observed to identify the major driving factors behind the growth of the business. The regions included in the analysis are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This study offers a comprehensive perception of the global economy and the competitive landscape to give the investors all the vital business information. Further, it also provides expert insights to help the reader work on their competitive strategy and make better executive decisions.

Download Free Sample PDF Copy of this [email protected]

https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/contact/737883?ref=Sample-and-Brochure&toccode=SDMRTE737883

Highlighted with 99 tables and 112 figures, this 233-page report “Global Food Robotics Market by Offering, Robot Type, Payload, Application, End-user, and Region 2015-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global food robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery if necessary, so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

The following manufacturers are assessed in this report in terms of their revenue, sales, and market share

ABB Ltd.

Alfa Laval AB

Comau S.p.A

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corp.

Feldmeier Equipment Inc.

GEA Group AG

IMA Group

John Bean Technologies Corporation

Krones AG

KUKA (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation (Omron Adept Technologies)

Paul Mueller Company

Scherjon Dairy Equipment Holland

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson Robotics)

Based on robot type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Articulated Robots

Cartesian Robots

SCARA Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Delta Robots

Collaborative Robots

Others

Based on payload, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Low Payload

Medium Payload

High Payload

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Palletizing and Depalletizing

Packaging and Repacking

Pick and Place

Processing

Cutting and Slicing

Others

Based on end-user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Dairy Products

Meat and Seafood

Bakery and Confectionary

Fruits and Vegetable

Brewery and Beverage

Others

Get Detailed Overview of this Report: https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/global-food-robotics-market-737883

Regional Analysis For Food Robotics Market

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Market data and analytics showcased in the report are a product of extensive research done on root level and so the resultant information serves as a guideline for new players willing to enter the market. The data comes from several trustworthy sources considering the degree of accuracy and reliability.

How this report will add value to your organization

This report provides the in-depth analysis of the complete value chain from the raw material suppliers to the end users. We have critically analysed following parameters and their impact in the industry:

Improvement in top line and bottom line growth

Analysis trend & forecasts by end use markets will help you to understand how the growth in consumption is expected in next 5 years and what will be the key factors that will support the growth. This will help to make a clear plan for the top line growth. Price analytics will also play a crucial role in making a plan for top line growth.

Raw material and other input factors analysis will help to plan effectively for the bottom line.

Competitive intelligence

In a competitive marketplace, up-to-date information can make the difference between keeping pace, getting ahead, or being left behind. A smart intelligence operation can serve as an early-warning system for disruptive changes in the competitive landscape, whether that change is a rival’s new product or pricing strategy or the entrance of an unexpected player into your market.

We also provide you with information that allows you to anticipate what your competitors are planning next. For example, you might gain information on a new product they are getting ready to launch or new services they will add to the business. Hiring us to handle

this information collection saves you time and energy, allowing you to focus on your own business while still gaining the necessary knowledge to keep track of competitors.

Identification of prospective customers and their satisfaction level with the current supplier:

We have provided the long list of customers and analysed them critically, based on various parameters such as consumption, market type, sustainable business etc. this will help your organisation to develop relations with the consumers. Also, we have identified the factors in which the others customer will switch to you.

Buy Full [email protected] https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/purchase?code=SDMRTE737883

About us

We have a strong network of high powered and experienced global consultants who have about 10+ years of experience in the specific industry to deliver quality research and analysis.

Having such an experienced network, our services not only cater to the client who wants the basic reference of market numbers and related high growth areas in the demand side, but also we provide detailed and granular information using which the client can definitely plan the strategies with respect to both supply and demand side.

Contact us:

302-20 Mississauga Valley Blvd, Mississauga, L5a3s1, Toronto

Tel – +1-276-477-5910

Email – [email protected]

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets