2020 Precast Construction Market Booming by Size, Revenue, Trend and Top Growing Companies 2026

Los Angeles, United State, 3 January 2020 – –The report titled Global Precast Construction Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Precast Construction market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Precast Construction market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Precast Construction market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Precast Construction Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Top Key Players of the Global Precast Construction Market : ACS Group, Bechtel, CSCEC, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), VINCI, Balfour Beatty, Bouygues Construction, Daiwa House Group, Granite Construction, Kiewitas, Red Sea Housing, Skanska, TAISEI

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Precast Construction Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global Precast Construction Market Segmentation By Product : Floors & roofs, Walls & barriers, Columns & beams, Utility vaults, Girders, Pipes, Paving slabs

Global Precast Construction Market Segmentation By Application : Non-residential, Residential

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Precast Construction Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Precast Construction Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Precast Construction market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Precast Construction Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Precast Construction

1.2 Precast Construction Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Precast Construction Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Floors & roofs

1.2.3 Walls & barriers

1.2.4 Columns & beams

1.2.5 Utility vaults

1.2.6 Girders

1.2.7 Pipes

1.2.8 Paving slabs

1.3 Precast Construction Segment by Application

1.3.1 Precast Construction Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Non-residential

1.3.3 Residential

1.4 Global Precast Construction Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Precast Construction Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Precast Construction Market Size

1.5.1 Global Precast Construction Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Precast Construction Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Precast Construction Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Precast Construction Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Precast Construction Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Precast Construction Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Precast Construction Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Precast Construction Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Precast Construction Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Precast Construction Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Precast Construction Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Precast Construction Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Precast Construction Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Precast Construction Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Precast Construction Production

3.4.1 North America Precast Construction Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Precast Construction Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Precast Construction Production

3.5.1 Europe Precast Construction Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Precast Construction Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Precast Construction Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Precast Construction Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Precast Construction Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Precast Construction Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Precast Construction Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Precast Construction Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Precast Construction Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Precast Construction Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Precast Construction Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Precast Construction Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Precast Construction Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Precast Construction Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Precast Construction Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Precast Construction Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Precast Construction Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Precast Construction Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Precast Construction Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Precast Construction Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Precast Construction Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Precast Construction Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Precast Construction Business

7.1 ACS Group

7.1.1 ACS Group Precast Construction Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Precast Construction Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ACS Group Precast Construction Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Bechtel

7.2.1 Bechtel Precast Construction Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Precast Construction Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Bechtel Precast Construction Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 CSCEC

7.3.1 CSCEC Precast Construction Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Precast Construction Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 CSCEC Precast Construction Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

7.4.1 Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Precast Construction Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Precast Construction Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Precast Construction Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 VINCI

7.5.1 VINCI Precast Construction Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Precast Construction Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 VINCI Precast Construction Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Balfour Beatty

7.6.1 Balfour Beatty Precast Construction Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Precast Construction Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Balfour Beatty Precast Construction Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Bouygues Construction

7.7.1 Bouygues Construction Precast Construction Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Precast Construction Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Bouygues Construction Precast Construction Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Daiwa House Group

7.8.1 Daiwa House Group Precast Construction Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Precast Construction Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Daiwa House Group Precast Construction Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Granite Construction

7.9.1 Granite Construction Precast Construction Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Precast Construction Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Granite Construction Precast Construction Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Kiewitas

7.10.1 Kiewitas Precast Construction Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Precast Construction Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Kiewitas Precast Construction Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Red Sea Housing

7.12 Skanska

7.13 TAISEI

8 Precast Construction Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Precast Construction Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Precast Construction

8.4 Precast Construction Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Precast Construction Distributors List

9.3 Precast Construction Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Precast Construction Market Forecast

11.1 Global Precast Construction Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Precast Construction Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Precast Construction Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Precast Construction Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Precast Construction Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Precast Construction Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Precast Construction Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Precast Construction Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Precast Construction Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Precast Construction Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Precast Construction Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Precast Construction Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Precast Construction Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Precast Construction Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Precast Construction Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Precast Construction Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

