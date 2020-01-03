2020 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2026

Los Angeles, United State, 3 January 2020 – –The report titled Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Top Key Players of the Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market : Henkel, Dow Chemical, Ashland, Avery Dennison, H.B. Fuller, 3M, DOW Corning, Arkema Group, Sika AG, Scapa Group, Additional Companies, tesa SE, Nitto Denko, Berry Plastics, Intertape Polymer, LINTEC Corporation, Scapa, Shurtape Technologies, Lohmann, ORAFOL Europe

Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Segmentation By Product : Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone, EVA, Others

Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Segmentation By Application : Packaging, Electronics, Electrical & Telecommunication, Automotive & Transportation, Medical & Healthcare, Building & Construction, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

1.2 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Segment By Chemistry

1.2.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production Growth Rate Comparison By Chemistry (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Acrylic

1.2.3 Rubber

1.2.4 Silicone

1.2.5 EVA

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Electronics, Electrical & Telecommunication

1.3.4 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.5 Medical & Healthcare

1.3.6 Building & Construction

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size

1.5.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production

3.4.1 North America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production

3.5.1 Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Business

7.1 Henkel

7.1.1 Henkel Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Henkel Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Dow Chemical

7.2.1 Dow Chemical Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Dow Chemical Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Ashland

7.3.1 Ashland Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Ashland Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Avery Dennison

7.4.1 Avery Dennison Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Avery Dennison Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 H.B. Fuller

7.5.1 H.B. Fuller Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 H.B. Fuller Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 3M

7.6.1 3M Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 3M Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 DOW Corning

7.7.1 DOW Corning Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 DOW Corning Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Arkema Group

7.8.1 Arkema Group Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Arkema Group Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Sika AG

7.9.1 Sika AG Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Sika AG Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Scapa Group

7.10.1 Scapa Group Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Scapa Group Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Additional Companies

7.12 tesa SE

7.13 Nitto Denko

7.14 Berry Plastics

7.15 Intertape Polymer

7.16 LINTEC Corporation

7.17 Scapa

7.18 Shurtape Technologies

7.19 Lohmann

7.20 ORAFOL Europe

8 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

8.4 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Distributors List

9.3 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Forecast

11.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

