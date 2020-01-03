8K Technology Industry: Time to Invest in emerging Markets

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘8K Technology’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are BOE Japan Co., Ltd (Japan),Canon Inc. (Japan),Dell Inc. (United States),Hisense Co. Ltd. (China),Samsung Electronics (South Korea),LG Electronics (South Korea),Sony Corporation (Japan),JVC Kenwood Corporation (Japan),Sharp Corporation (Japan),Red Digital Cinema (United States),,Leyard Optoelectronic (China),Digital Projection (United States),Panasonic (Japan),Hisense (China)

8K technology is a novel technology and will take over the monitor display market in forecast period until new competitive technology arrives in the market. 8K technology is a higher resolution standard than 4K technology, quadrupling the total number of pixels just like 4K did with 1080p. The global 8K technology market is expected to witness a high growth due to developments in display technology and growth of production capabilities for 8k UHD display panels.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Television, Monitor & Notebook, Professional Camera, Projector), Application (Consumer, Sports & Entertainment, Healthcare & Medical), Resolution (7680 x 4320 Resolution, 8192 x 4320 Resolution, 8129 x 5120 Resolution, 8192 x 8192 Resolution)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Increase in Demand for Larger-Sized TVs Along With Higher Resolution

Market Growth Drivers:

Developments in Display Technology

Growth of Production Capabilities for 8K UHD Display Panels

Restraints:

Restricted 8K Content Availability

Uncertainty about 8K Technology Usage in Smartphone, Tablet and Automotive

Opportunities:

Use of 8K technology Broadcasts in Sports and Entertainment

Increasing Demand for 8K Technology from Developing Countries

Challenges:

High Cost Related to 8K Technology-Based Products

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.

