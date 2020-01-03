Actinic keratosis Treatment Market Estimated to Flourish by 2020

Presence of thick, crusty or scaly patches on the skin surface indicating premalignant condition is referred as actinic keratosis. People who are commonly exposed to sun light are at higher risk of actinic keratosis. Thus, actinic keratosis is commonly found in people who have fair skin. Thus, prevalence of actinic keratosis is higher in western countries than in Asian countries. Commonly, progression of actinic keratosis leads to squamous cell carcinoma.

Squamous cell carcinoma is a type of cancer with lesser risk to life if treated early. Thus, early treatment of actinic keratosis is recommended to avoid progression of actinic keratosis into squamous carcinoma. Risk associated with untreated actinic keratosis is 20% higher than treated actinic keratosis.

Common symptoms of actinic keratosis include, rough, scaly and patchy skin, itching and burning sensation, changes in skin color i.e. pink, flesh colored or brown coloration and hard wart-like surface. Commonly, skin biopsy and physical observations are performed for diagnosis and confirmation of the actinic keratosis.

Based on the treatment, global actinic keratosis treatment market is segmented as follows:

Medications

Fluorouracil

Imiquimod

Diclofenac

Ingenol mebutate

Others

Surgical Treatment

Cryotherapy

Scrapping

Other

Others

Some of the commonly used brands for the treatment of actinic keratosis are Zyclara, Fluoroplex, Aldara, Efudex, Voltaren, Carac, Pennsaid, Picato, Solaraze and Voltaren. Medications used for the treatment of actinic keratosis are commonly in the cream or in the gel form intended to apply topically. Factors such as depletion of ozone layer, rising incidences of cancer, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and sedentary life style are driving the growth of the global actinic keratosis treatment market. While on the other hand, lesser rate of awareness about actinic keratosis and benefits of its early diagnosis and lack of awareness about the available treatments for actinic keratosis are some of the factors that are restraining the global actinic keratosis treatment market.

Geographically, the global actinic keratosis treatment market is segmented into, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) regions. Presently North Am,Erica is dominating the global actinic keratosis treatment market and is followed by Europe. Availability of advanced healthcare facilities, well structured regulatory framework, higher disposable income, reimbursement coverage, high rates of awareness about actinic keratosis and related treatment and more number of cases of actinic keratosis as compared to other regions are some of the factors that are fueling the growth of the actinic keratosis treatment market in North America and Europe regions.

Asia Pacific is expected to have significant growth opportunity in the near future. Factors such as rising disposable income, rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure, rising literacy rates and thereby rising healthcare spending are some of the factors that are expected to augment the growth of the actinic keratosis treatment market in Asia Pacific region. India and China are lucrative markets for actinic keratosis treatment owing to rapidly developeing medical tourism industry in China and India. Medical tourism is expected to attract global patients for actinic keratosis treatment to Asia Pacific region. Apart from India and China, Japan is likely to show significant growth in the actinic keratosis treatment market due to increased focus of Japanese government to improve the healthcare facilities in Japan.

