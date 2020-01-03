Aircraft Lighting Market Status And Bussizeess Outlook size size 2026

Aircraft lighting systems provide illumination for both the exterior and interior use. Lights on the exterior provide illumination for such operations as landing at night, inspection of icing conditions, and safety from midair collision. Interior lighting provides illumination for instruments, cockpits, cabins, & other sections occupied by crewmembers and passengers. Certain special lights, such as indicator & warning lights, indicate the operation status of equipment.

According to Airbus, the number of aircraft ordered from the Airbus increased by an approximate 90.8%, from 2010 to 2017. According to the CAPA fleet database, both Airbus & Boeing are expected to enjoy double-digit growth in delivery numbers for aircraft orders in the year 2018, with 857 deliveries for Boeing & 848 for Airbus. This factor is expected to increase the demand for the aircraft lighting market, for the purpose of better navigation. With a surge in the number of aircraft orders, the rise in the demand for LED cabin & compartment for business jets is estimated to bolster market’s growth. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting these type of LED products, as they reduce the maintenance costs by upto 70%. Companies, like Rockwell Collins, have also team up with Comlux, to provide the interior lightings for the cabin solutions for some VIP aircraft, to leverage the opportunity of the growing aircraft travelers.

Increasing frequency of the air travel, continuously rising demand for the very large aircraft & wide body aircraft, & the continuous need to enhance the experience of passengers, are driving demand for the regional aircraft lighting market. The US airplane manufacturer Boeing has made a projection that the worldwide demand for aircraft would top 39,000 airplanes, over next 20 years. Increasing demand among the airlines to tackle the rising fuel prices is expected to further drive the need to enhance efficiency, in aircraft cabin lighting system. Thus, the widespread use of LED lighting in the cockpits is projected to offer enough opportunities for the growth of the aircraft lighting market, owing to the region’s focus on the energy savings. By the end of 2027, the widespread use of LEDs could save about 348 TWh of electricity. Moreover, the increasing investments to install new lighting system for the airport runways in this region is also expected to fuel the growth prospects of the aircraft lighting.

North America’s very strong financial position enables it to invest heavily in the advanced solutions & technologies, thereby offering the regional organizations a very competitive edge, in the market. Moreover, the North America region enjoys the presence of multiple aircraft lighting vendors, like Rockwell Collins Inc., Honeywell International Inc. and Heads Up Technologies Inc. among others.

