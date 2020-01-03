Aluminum Caps and Closures Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments | Alcopack Group, Herti JSC, Torrent Closures, ITC Packaging

Latest Report added to database “Global Aluminum Caps and Closures Market Trends & Forecast 2019-2026” by Data Bridge Market Research

Aluminum caps and closures are produced in various diameters and closures types. They offer stability and rigidity than other used material.. With a wide exhibit of metal shading finishing alternatives aluminum caps and closures are a most loved decision for nourishment and refreshment industry.

The Major players profiled in this report include

Crown Holdings

Silgan Holdings

Amcor

Guala Closures

Closure Systems International

The other players in the market are Alcopack Group, Herti JSC, Torrent Closures, Cap & Seal Pvt. Ltd., Federfin Tech S.R.L., Osias Berk Company, ITC Packaging, Dyzdn Metal Packaging, Shangyu Sanyou Electro-Chemical Aluminum Products, Alameda Packaging, EMA Pharmaceuticals, J.G. Finneran Associates, Alupac India, Alutop, Hicap Closures, Manaksia Limited, MJS Packaging, Integrated Caps, Global Closure Systems, KGS & Co among others.

The Aluminum Caps and Closures Market is expected to reach USD 5.42 billion by 2025, from USD 7.10 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

These closures give a composed framework able to do simple opening and apportioning. These plan frameworks incorporate alter clear and tyke safe bundling. They are use in various industries including beverages, food, pharmaceuticals, personal & homecare and others. According to State of the Specialty Food Industry, food industry is growing at a strong clip with sales hit USD 127.0 billion and a 15.0% jump in total sales between 2014 and 2016.

Furthermore, According to International Trade Administration, in 2015, Australia’s total personal care and cosmetics market is estimated at USD 3.4 billion, with over 70.0% of all consumption imported. Furthermore, Australia’s personal care and cosmetics markets, with the overall market conservatively estimated to grow by 4.0% per annum in 2017 and 2018. Thus increasing demand from end-user is driving factor for the aluminum caps and closures.

Conducts Overall ALUMINUM CAPS AND CLOSURES Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Product Type (Roll-On Pilfer-Proof (ROPP) Caps, Easy-Open Can Ends, Non-Refillable Closures, Others),

End-Use Sector (Beverage, Food, Pharmaceutical, Home & Personal Care, Others)

The ALUMINUM CAPS AND CLOSURES report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Aluminum Caps and Closures market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Aluminum Caps and Closures Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Aluminum Caps and Closures Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Caps and Closures Revenue by Countries

10 South America Aluminum Caps and Closures Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Aluminum Caps and Closures by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

