Ammonium Molybdate Market Insight on the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Industry by 2025

Molybdate is an odorless compound containing molybdenum and oxygen ions. Ammonium molybdate is an organic compound, which is manufactured by reacting molybdenum trioxide in the presence of excess ammonia. The compound is available in different physical forms: solid powder, liquid, crystals, and chunks.

The global ammonium molybdate market can be segmented based on product type, application, end- use industry, and region. In terms of product type, the ammonium molybdate market can be segmented into ammonium orthomolybdate, ammonium molybdate tetrahydrate, ammonium octamolybdate, and others. Ammonium molybdate tetrahydrate is also known as ammonium heptamolybdate. It is manufactured by liberating ammonium upon heating ammonium orthomolybdate. In terms of application, the market can be divided into analytical reagent, fertilizers & micronutrient, catalyst, metals & ceramic, electroplating, corrosion inhibitor, pigment, and others. Ammonium molybdate is used in end-use industries such as chemical manufacturing, molybdate products, life science, research & laboratories, and others.

As analytical reagent, ammonium molybdate is used to measure levels of phosphates, arsenates, silicates, and lead in aqueous mediums such as river and seawater. Ammonium molybdate tetrahydrate is employed as a cryo-negative stain in cryo-preservation and biological electron microscopy. The compound is utilized in saturated concentration to visualize particles in cryo-preservation. Ammonium molybdate, in the form of molybdate salt, is employed in some fertilizers for growth of crops. The salts (molybdenum) are essential for functioning of enzymes required for nitrogen fixation. By mouth ingestion or in the form of injection, ammonium molybdate is used as a supplement in the diet. As a catalyst, ammonium molybdate is employed in desulfurization reactions in petroleum refining. The compound is also used as a catalyst in production of polymers and other commercial chemical processes. Ammonium molybdate is also applied as an intermediate in some industries. Due to bright color of molybdate, the compound is employed in paints, inks, and as an indicator & reagent in different colorimetric chemical experiments. Ammonium molybdate is employed as an analgesic in the medical industry. It is employed as a source of molybdate ion for the production of molybdenum metals and ceramics. Ammonium molybdate is manufactured in different grades such as reagent & technical grade, laboratory grade, food & pharmaceutical grade, and industrial grade. These grades are utilized in different industries. Based on region, the ammonium molybdate market can be divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, North America, and Latin America.

Advancements in technology and growth in the chemical industry are factors driving the ammonium molybdate market. The ammonium molybdate tetrahydrate segment is anticipated to hold major share of the ammonium molybdate market during the forecast period due to its widespread applications in different end-user industries. Demand for ammonium molybdate is expected to be higher in the chemical manufacturing segment in the next few years.

Increasing cost of raw materials and toxicity of ammonium molybdate are estimated to restrain the ammonium molybdate market. The compound is harmful for eyes, skin, kidneys, blood, and respiratory tract if swallowed or inhaled. Asia Pacific is estimated dominate the market in the near future. Industrial and economic growth in the region, and increase manufacturing capacities are boosting the ammonium molybdate market in Asia Pacific, particularly in China, Japan, and India. The ammonium molybdate market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace in North America.

Major players operating in the global ammonium molybdate market include H. C. Starck GmbH, Cobase Enterprises Inc., China Molybdenum Co. Ltd., and Molymet.

