Analytics of Things Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

Analytics of Things' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Cisco Systems (United States),Microsoft Corporation ((United States),SAP SE (Germany),Intel Corporation (United States),IBM Corporation (United States),Capgemini (France),TIBCO Software (United States),AGT International (Germany),Google, Inc. (United States),Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (United States),Dell Technologies, Inc. (United States),Amazon Web Services (United States),Salesforce.com, Inc. (United States),Teradata Corporation (United States)

Analytics of Things (AoT) is the next step for Organizations implementing IoT. It conducts analytics on the data generated by IoT. IoT alone does not make sense as without conducting analytics, mere data collection will be of little use. Increase in rapidly changing technology and social media, Internet, and mobile utility, owing to the tremendous demand for analytics by various organizations is driving the Global AoT market. Further, There is a growth in massive data is mainly due to rise in the number of channels such as mobile computing, IoT, and social media which is leading to increased adoption of IoT enabled devices.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Software, Service), Application (Energy Management, Security and Emergency Management, Building Automation, Infrastructure Management, Others), End users (Retail and E-Commerce, Government and Defense, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecommunications and IT, Others), Services (Managed Services, Professional Services, Others), Software (Sensor Data Analytics, IoT Gateway Analytics, Network Management)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Ease of Deployment and Reduced Cost of Components

Facilitates Analysis of Large Amount of Data Generated by IoT

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Frequency of End-to-End Automation Process

Rising Number of Connected Device

Soaring Need for Advanced Technology

Restraints:

Lack of Skilled Professional and Real-time algorithms

Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for IoT and Demand for Instant Information

Big Organizations Investing in Advanced Technology and Skilled Human Resources

Challenges:

Concerns Regarding Data Security & Privacy

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

2 Executive Summary

Global Analytics of Things Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

3 Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]

4 Global Analytics of Things Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)

5 Market Size by Type

Global Analytics of Things Revenue by Type

Global Analytics of Things Volume by Type

Global Analytics of Things Price by Type

6 Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Analytics of Things Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

7 Manufacturers Profiles

8 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

