Aromatherapy Growth, Analysis, Industry Trends, Size, Shares, Forecast to 2025

Aromatherapy is the alternative medical therapy used in treatment of various health issues. It uses essential oils and natural ingredients for helping in reduction of pain, problems related to skin, cardiovascular diseases, cold and cough, digestion problems, respiratory disorders, anxiety and many others. Aromatherapy Market size is growing due to its increased preference as an alternative medicine as compared to man-made medicines. Research have indicated that aromatherapy is far effective in terms of giving relief from severe pain.

Essential oils are integral part of aromatherapy and it contains many factors that makes it a naturally healing solutions. Essential oils are non-toxic and safe for inhalation and they affect only on the bad cells. The various side effects of continuous use of pharmaceuticals and the awareness about its effects. At the same time, essential oils have small molecules that work effectively without harming the brain cells. Hence, owing to its less adverse effects when used regularly, is the main reason for driving the growth in Aromatherapy Market size.

Segmentation is done on the basis of Product type, Delivery type, application and geography. Segmentation on the basis of product type is done as Consumables and equipment. Based on product the consumables category contribute maximum to the Aromatherapy Market Share. These products contain healing properties in a natural way and is hence are in high demand in market. Consumables are further segmented as carrier oils and essential oils. The segment of essential oils is further divided into singles and blends. Equipment category is expected to grow owing to the introduction of various diffusers and increased use in relaxation therapy.

Segmentation of Aromatherapy Market size based on delivery mode is done as Direct Inhalation modes, Topical Application, and Aerial Diffusion. Topical application is the maximum contributor in the Aromatherapy Market Share, owing to the fact that people suffering from skin issues prefer using chemical free, organic products rather than chemical ones. Similarly, topical application makes the patient fight against chronic skin diseases. At the same, the aerial diffusion is also getting popular owing to its extensive usage in treatment of cold and flu in an organic fashion. The direct inhalation method is also expected to grow owing to its wide use in respiratory disorders by all.

Segmentation of Aromatherapy Market size on the basis of application is done as Relaxation, Skin & Hair Care, Pain Management, Cold & Cough, Insomnia, and Scar Management. Based on application relaxation is leading the market share owing to the increased awareness among people. Another leading segment is skin and hair which is growing to its wide usage in treatment of skin related disorders like skin rashes, allergies and eczema and many others. Based on region segmentation is done as Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East and Africa and Europe. North America is leading in market share and Asia-Pacific is also growing owing to the increased spending capacity and awareness about natural products.

The key players of Aromatherapy market are Young Living Essential Oils; doTERRA International; Edens Garden; Rocky Mountain Oils; Mountain Rose Herbs; and Plant Therapy Essential Oil and many others.

Segmentation:

The various segments of global aromatherapy market are:

By Product Type:

Consumables

Carrier Oils

Essential Oils

Singles

Herbaceous

Woody

Spicy

Floral

Citrus

Earthy

Camphoraceous

Others

Blends

Equipment

Ultrasonic

Nebulizing

Evaporative

Heat

By Mode of Delivery

Topical Application

Aerial Diffusion

Direct Inhalation

By Application

Relaxation

Skin & Hair Care

Pain Management

Cold & Cough

Insomnia

Scar Management

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

