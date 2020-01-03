Auger Blades Market Overview and Forecast Analysis up to 2027

Auger Blades Market – A study on a hand tool with long blades, used for drilling holes into wood, soil, etc.

Auger blades are a screw like tool used for drilling holes into wood, soil, or ice. These blades are usually made of carbide steel and alloy, which reduces intense resistance faced by the blades while operating.

Auger blades are widely used by residential as well as commercial end-users due to their application in soil, wood, and ice drilling

In the residential sector, standard auger blades are mostly used for soft soil digging purposes such as gardening or wood drilling.

Demand for auger blades is anticipated to remain moderate throughout the forecast period.

Growth in construction industry to generate opportunities for the global auger blades market

The construction industry worldwide is expected gain an upward trajectory, driven by increasing construction demand in the U.S, China, and India

In the U.S, the construction industry is estimated to witness significant growth and attain higher potential owing to growing population moving toward the southern states

Emergence of novel construction projects globally is expected to offer noteworthy growth opportunity to the auger blades market

Significant application of auger blades for soil digging/drilling in commercial and residential sectors expected to drive the global auger blades market

Various sizes of auger blades are available in the market; however, demand for auger blades is largely driven by gardeners and farmers for planting and soil testing purposes

Soft soil requires standard auger blades which are relatively less expensive and demand less maintenance. Thus, large scale use in the above industries and continuous growth in agri-businesses worldwide is expected to drive the global auger blades market

North America to Hold Leading Share of the Global Auger Blades Market

Geographically, the global auger blades market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

Country-level analysis of North America features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the auger blades market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the auger blades market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The auger blades market in South America is segmented into Brazil and Rest of South America.

North America dominated the market in 2018 due to widespread application of augers in ice and soil drilling across the U.S and Canada

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR, followed by North America and Europe during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in the Auger Blades Market

The auger blades market is gradually becoming competitive with lowering barriers to entry of regional players. Major players are adopting various strategies, such as regional expansion and product portfolio expansion to enhance their position in the market. A few of the key players operating in the global auger blades market are: