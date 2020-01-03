Automated Turf Harvester Market Analysis and Forecast up to 2027

Global Automated Turf Harvester Market – Introduction

An automated turf harvester is a heavy-duty equipment used for turf cultivation, majorly used by sod farmers for the cultivation of natural turf. The equipment assists sod farmers to reduce labor-intensive farming practices.

Rise in number of golf courses and stadiums a major driving factor for the automated turf harvester market

Increase in construction of golf courses and large stadiums for sports and athletic events across the globe are estimated to be a driving factor for the growth of the automated turf harvester market in the future. Automated turf harvesters are equipped with advance technology and techniques. Golf courses require high quality turf on a large scale which is expected to increase turf cultivation and demand for automated turf harvesters during the forecast period.

Trend of offering turf machinery and equipment on lease and on rental basis anticipated to be an opportunity for the market

Rapid increase in the trend of offering turf machinery and equipment on lease and on rental basis is projected to offer lucrative opportunities to the automated turf harvester market in the next few years. Distributors and suppliers of turf machinery and equipment offer used turf harvesting equipment to sod farmers on a rental basis. This trend is increasing rapidly in North America, Europe, and in a few countries of the Asia Pacific region.

North America considered the biggest market for automated turf harvesters

Geographically, the global automated turf harvester market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA).

North America holds major share in the automated turf harvester market. The automated turf harvester market in North America is projected to expand at a moderate rate during the forecast period, due to rising utilization of automatic agricultural equipment in countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Furthermore, the market in Europe and Asia Pacific are anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecasted timeline. Increase in construction of golf courses and rise in construction of residential buildings etc. in the U.K., Germany, France, China, India, and Japan is expected to surge the demand for automated turf harvesters in Europe and Asia Pacific.

Key Players Operating in the Automated Turf Harvester Market

Major manufacturers are anticipated to face healthy competition during the forecast period. Brands such as FireFly Automatix, Inc., Trebro, MAGNUM ENP, Turf Tick Products BV, and Kesmac Inc. are focusing on innovation of new automated turf harvester equipment to strengthen their product portfolio and drive the sale of equipment in the global automated turf harvester market. Companies such as FireFly Automatix, Inc. offer fully automatic slab and roll turf harvesters with durable cutter head, smooth roll up, quiet stacker, high-capacity pallet injector, and with far more fuel-efficiency which saves cost of labor and increases the productivity. Manufacturing companies are spreading awareness and conducting promotional drives to increase the sale of automated turf harvesters in emerging economies. A few of the key players operating in the global automated turf harvester market are: