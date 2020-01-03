Automotive Blockchain Market SWOT analysis & Key Business Strategies | IBM, Microsoft, Accenture

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Automotive Blockchain’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are IBM (United States),Microsoft (United States), Accenture (Ireland), carVertical (Estonia), Helbiz (United States),Tech Mahindra (India),SHIFTMobility (United States),BigchainDB (Germany)

The automotive blockchain is widely used for monetization avenues, facilitate digital transformation and others. It provides a viable solution to innovations namely vehicle-to-vehicle communication, secure data transactions, component provenance, location tracking, and others. Numerous applications of the blockchain in automotive namely supply chain transparency, automotive financing, fleet management, vehicle safety and others. Increasing expenditure on the development of advanced technologies, increasing focus on reducing data manipulations or data leaks, faster transactions and decreased total cost of ownership is expected to drive the growth of the automotive blockchain market over the years to come. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 32.29% from 2018 to 2026

Market Segmentation

by Application (Financing, Mobility Solutions, Smart Contract, Supply Chain), Mobility (Personal, Shared, Commercial), Provider (Application & Solution, Middleware, Infrastructure & Protocol)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Technology Advancement of the Automotive Blockchain

Market Growth Drivers: Increasing Focus on Reducing Data Leaks and Manipulations

Reduced Total Cost of Ownership and Faster Transactions

Restraints: Uncertainty over Regulations in Blockchain Automotive

Opportunities: Increasing Crypto Currency Market Capital

Higher Adoption of Automotive Blockchain for Payments, Logistics, Transportation, as well as Usage-Based Insurance

Challenges: Concerns over security, privacy, and control

Gaining User Acceptance and Lack of Technical Expertise and Limited scalability

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

