Automotive Blockchain Market SWOT analysis & Key Business Strategies | IBM, Microsoft, Accenture

The automotive blockchain is widely used for monetization avenues, facilitate digital transformation and others. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage include IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Accenture (Ireland), carVertical (Estonia), Helbiz (United States), Tech Mahindra (India), SHIFTMobility (United States), BigchainDB (Germany)
The automotive blockchain is widely used for monetization avenues, facilitate digital transformation and others. It provides a viable solution to innovations namely vehicle-to-vehicle communication, secure data transactions, component provenance, location tracking, and others. Numerous applications of the blockchain in automotive namely supply chain transparency, automotive financing, fleet management, vehicle safety and others. Increasing expenditure on the development of advanced technologies, increasing focus on reducing data manipulations or data leaks, faster transactions and decreased total cost of ownership is expected to drive the growth of the automotive blockchain market over the years to come. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 32.29% from 2018 to 2026
Market Segmentation
by Application (Financing, Mobility Solutions, Smart Contract, Supply Chain), Mobility (Personal, Shared, Commercial), Provider (Application & Solution, Middleware, Infrastructure & Protocol)
Highlights of Influencing Trends: Technology Advancement of the Automotive Blockchain
Market Growth Drivers: Increasing Focus on Reducing Data Leaks and Manipulations
Reduced Total Cost of Ownership and Faster Transactions
Restraints: Uncertainty over Regulations in Blockchain Automotive
Opportunities: Increasing Crypto Currency Market Capital
Higher Adoption of Automotive Blockchain for Payments, Logistics, Transportation, as well as Usage-Based Insurance
Challenges: Concerns over security, privacy, and control
Gaining User Acceptance and Lack of Technical Expertise and Limited scalability
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
Automotive Blockchain Market Table of Content
Chapter 1 Introduction of Automotive Blockchain Market
Automotive Blockchain Market Summary Automotive Blockchain Market Overview
- Market Drivers
- Market Tends
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Challenges
Major Objectives of Automotive Blockchain Market Study
- Research Methodology
Chapter 2 Automotive Blockchain Market Segments
Market Size by Type
Market Size by Application
Market size by Distributers
Market size by Regions (Germany, United States, Canada, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India and many more)
Market size by Capacity
Chapter 3 Automotive Blockchain Market Factor Analysis
Competitive Landscape
Chapter 4 Automotive Blockchain Market Company Profile
Chapter 5 Automotive Blockchain Market Methodology and Data Source
