Automotive Engine Integrated Distributor Market: An Array of Graphics and Analysis of Major Industry Segments

Global Automotive Engine Integrated Distributor Market: Introduction

An automotive distributor is utilized to monitor and distribute current to the spark plugs in internal combustion engines

The automotive engine distributor is responsible for carrying out the correct firing order of spark plugs in multiple cylinder engines. For instance, a V8 engine with dual spark technology utilizes 16 sparks plugs. Therefore, monitoring and distribution of the current received from the vehicle ignition system to these sparks plugs, in correct order, which ensures timely spark creation in the combustion chamber, becomes necessary.

Several types of ignition systems are available in the market, and they are broadly categorized into distributorless ignition system and ignition system with distributors. For instance, conventional breaker-point ignition and electronic ignition are types of ignition systems that utilize an automotive engine integrated distributor for ignition.

Key drivers of global automotive engine integrated distributor market

Increase in fuel-efficiency of an engine attributed to the correct firing order by the distributor is driving the automotive engine integrated distributor market. A multi-cylinder engine has multiple combustion chambers, which contain multiple spark plugs. The engine firing order is related to the combustion of fuel in the particular cylinder-wise fashion. The current received from the ignition coil is transmitted to the sparks plugs, which are responsible for fuel combustion.

Incomplete combustion of fuel inside the engine cylinder, owing to the wrong timing of ignition spark, is responsible for vehicle emissions including CO2, NO2, and SO2. Government regulations that mandate automakers to reduce vehicle emissions are propelling the development of integrated distributor, which in turn is driving the global automotive engine integrated distributor market.

In extremely cold or snowy climates, vehicles face starting issues. Therefore, common ignition systems are replaced with ignition systems comprising high spark capacity. High spark capacity reduces the time require by the vehicle to start. This, in turn, is expected to offer opportunities to the manufacturers of automotive engine integrated distributors in these countries.

Surge in global demand to reduce air pollution in order to restrict climate change, owing to the Paris Agreement signed by multiple countries, is leading to the enactment of stringent regulations across the globe. The European Commission is paving the groundwork for reducing global CO 2 emission from 2020 to 2030 with the enforcement of vehicle Regulation (EU) 2019/1242. Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFÉ) standards in Europe and Asia Pacific are prompting automakers to invest in research and development of automobile components, which in turn is estimated to boost fuel efficiency. All the factors mention above are driving the global automotive engine integrated distributor market.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

Adoption of distributorless ignition system to hamper global automotive engine integrated distributor market

The distributorless ignition system follows the same principle as the larger, centrally-located coils. The ECU (engine control unit), which controls the transistors, breaks the ground side of the circuit. This, in turn, generates the spark required for vehicle air-fuel mixture combustion, providing the ECU total control over spark timing and subsequently, eliminating the need for a distributor.

Vehicles that are incorporated with distributorless ignition system do not require a tune up until they have clocked 100,000 miles. This advantage of the distributorless ignition system is likely to hamper the global automotive engine integrated distributor market.

Asia Pacific to hold a prominent share of global automotive engine integrated distributor market

Countries in Asia Pacific, including India, China, and Thailand, witness high traffic density as compared to that of the global average. The rate of starting and/or stopping of vehicle engines are higher in these countries owing to high traffic, which in turn propels the rate of failure of ignition systems. Therefore, the global automotive engine integrated distributor market is anticipated to expand in high traffic countries in Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in global automotive engine integrated distributor market:

The global automotive engine integrated distributor market is highly concentrated owing to the presence of top global manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global automotive engine integrated distributor market are:

SKF

Robert Bosch GmbH

AUTO-LEK (P) Ltd.

Holley Performance Products

Delphi Technologies

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc.

Looking for Regional Analysis or Competitive Landscape in Automotive Engine Integrated Distributor Market, ask for a customized report

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets