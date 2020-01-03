Automotive GDI Pump Market Detailed Analysis and Forecast up to 2027

Automotive GDI Pump: Introduction

Gasoline vehicles are more fuel efficient than diesel vehicles and generate comparatively lesser vehicle emission. Therefore, demand for gasoline vehicles is projected to rise at a rapid pace during the forecast period, as compared to the demand for diesel vehicles. Every gasoline vehicle contains a Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) pump, as it is an essential component in gasoline vehicles.

The GDI pump is responsible for pumping fuel in the cylinder of the engine. It provides required pressure to the fuel in order to enter into the cylinder of the engine.

Key Drivers of Global Automotive GDI Pump Market

In Europe, more than 90% passenger vehicles are gasoline vehicles and hence, the region holds a significant share of the global GDI pump market . Stringent regulatory norms by the European Union regarding vehicle emission have increased the demand for low emission vehicles. Therefore, demand for gasoline vehicles and ultimately GDI pump is increasing at a rapid pace in Europe.

The automotive GDI pump improves fuel efficiency of the vehicle. Improved fuel efficiency reduces the running cost and eventually also reduces maintenance cost, which in turn enhances engine life. These key factors are ultimately attributed to the decline in fuel consumption, which ultimately boosts sales of GDI pump.

Effective usage of GDI pump in vehicles and improved maintenance of vehicle engines, which helps enhance vehicle life, are driving the automotive GDI pump market

Passenger vehicle segment to offer attractive opportunities

The passenger vehicle segment is likely to hold a significant share of the market by end of forecast period. This is attributed to a rise in the demand for utility vehicles in highly populated countries such as China, India, and Brazil.

High demand for crossovers, SUVs, and hatchbacks is driving the passenger vehicle segment, which in turn is likely to boost the automotive GDI pump market. Rise in preference for private transport and buying power of consumers is driving the passenger vehicle segment of the market.

Introduction of electric vehicles to hamper market

A study conducted by several associations including ACEA supported by government of major countries estimated that increasing usage of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) is likely to reduce carbon emissions significantly. Moreover, introduction of BEVs would reduce emission of other harmful pollutants including gases that are responsible for greenhouse gases and overall increase in the average global temperature.

By 2040, production of battery electric vehicles is expected to account for 40% of overall vehicle production. This, in turn, is anticipated to hamper the market for automotive GDI pump.

Pricing of battery electric vehicle is on marginally high, presently, as compared to that of conventional vehicles. Continuous R&D and reduction in component prices of battery electric vehicles are projected to make BEVs more affordable. Advent of battery electric vehicles and rising demand for these vehicles are likely to hinder the automotive GDI pump market, since pure battery electric vehicles do not require GDI pump as they do not contain internal combustion engines.

Asia Pacific to hold significant share of global market

Asia Pacific comprises rapidly expanding economies, including India and those in ASEAN, which is likely to witness higher demand for vehicles and consequently, boost the automotive GDI pump market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific held a leading share of the global automotive GDI pump market due to higher volume of vehicles produced in prominent countries, including China and Japan, and lower manufacturing and labor cost across the region. Significant market share held by Asia Pacific in 2018 is attributed to the expansion of the automotive industry in the countries in ASEAN and India, owing to rising purchasing power parity and increasing demand for vehicles in these countries. Moreover, availability of inexpensive labor and raw material in the region coupled with increasing number of local manufacturers is likely to propel the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global automotive GDI pump market is highly fragmented with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 25% to 30% share. Key players operating in the global automotive GDI pump market are: