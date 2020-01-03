Automotive Integrated Massager Seat Market Demand and Growth Analysis with Forecast up to 2027

Automotive Integrated Massager Seat Market: Introduction

Driving on long journeys or for long durations can lead to body ache and pain. Consequently, vehicle and component manufacturers are focusing more on the production of advanced vehicle systems in order to overcome these issues and offer considerable ride comfort.

Vehicle rides can become uncomfortable due to poor seat design or position, especially on long rides or journeys. This results in discomfort for both driver and passengers, which can lead to back pain and even cause road fatalities. This can be prevented by utilizing an automotive integrated massager seat, which provides comfort while traveling and prevents spine, joint, and back pain in vehicle passengers

Key Drivers of Global Automotive Integrated Massager Seat Market

increasing incidences of body pain and health issues due to uncomfortable seating posture in vehicles is likely to drive the demand for automated integrated massager seat

Rising production of premium/ luxury vehicles in developed countries including Germany, the U. S., and the U. K. can be attributed to significant expansion of market during the forecast period

Exponential demand for the automotive integrated massager seat is attributed to unhealthy lifestyle, increase in working hours, and increased distance between the workplace and home

A majority of vehicle owners are concerned about the appearance of their vehicle’s interior, especially for passenger vehicles. The automotive integrated massager seat improves the esthetic appeal of the vehicle’s interior. The automotive integrated massager seat is extremely durable, resilient, and dirt resistant, which augments exquisite styling and elegant touch in the vehicle’s interior.

Advancements in the automotive industry have led to important vehicle add-ons such as automotive integrated massager seat, which is designed to protect the vehicle’s original seat upholstery.

Key players operating in automotive integrated massager seat market are start-ups funded by public or private investments. Investment from numerous sectors and players in the automotive industry is highly concentrated more toward product portfolios expansion. Key players are likely to focus on mergers and acquisition of start-ups in order to expand and consolidate their position in the automotive integrated massager seat market.

Increasing Demand for Premium Vehicle to Offer Attractive Opportunities

Production of premium passenger vehicles is increasing at a rapid pace owing to high demand from consumers. Premium vehicles provide better safety, security, and comfort, as they are equipped with several advanced technologies including automotive integrated massager seat.

Higher Cost of Research and Development of Product to Hamper Market:

Manufacturing of automotive integrated massager seat requires high initial investment and subsequent research and development activities are expensive, which restrains the entry of new players in the market. This is likely to hamper the market.

Europe to Hold Significant Share of Global Automotive Integrated Massager Seat Market

Europe is prime region in implementation of advanced technology systems for automotive industry. Continuous research and development in Germany related to vehicle systems led to the invention of automotive integrated massager seat.

Several OEMs in Germany, including BMW, Mercedes, and Volkswagen, are primarily focused on the development of new systems that provide comfort and enhance esthetic appearance of the vehicle interior. These factors are likely to boost the share held by Europe in the global automotive integrated massager seat market.

Key Players Operating in Global Market:

The global automotive integrated massager seat market is cohesive, as very few players operate in the market and top manufacturers account for more than 70% share of the market. The automotive integrated massager seat requires higher investment in research and development and manufacturing of the product; hence, the global market witnesses low penetration by key manufacturers. A few potential players operating in the global automotive integrated massager seat market are: