Automotive Piston Rings Market Review With Forecast Research Report 2019 – 2027

- Demand for automotive piston rings is increasing at a rapid pace in the automotive industry in order to avoid the presence of excess fuel in the engine cylinder. Piston rings are fitted in grooves on the outer perimeter of a piston of a reciprocating engine.
- Key functions of piston rings include sealing the combustion chamber, transfer of heat generated in the combustion chamber to cylinder wall, and control the oil consumption of an engine. Piston rings come in contact with the cylinder wall and have to withstand constant pressure during the operation of the engine. They create a barrier between the combustion chamber and cylinder through an applied and inherent pressure force.
- A two-stroke engine contains two piston rings, while a four-stroke engine contains three piston rings. The piston ring closest to the cylinder head is called compression ring, followed by a scraper (wipe) ring, while the third ring is called oil control ring. The oil control ring is not present in a two-stroke engine, since oil is fed along with gasoline directly into the combustion chamber.
Key drivers of global automotive piston rings market
- A compression piston ring transfers the heat generated in the combustion chamber to the cylinder wall, which amounts to approximately 70% of the total heat generated in the combustion chamber. This ring is subjected to constant pressure during the operation of the engine owing to fuel combustion and gases formed in the combustion chamber. When a compression ring wears out or malfunctions, the gases generated after combustion are likely to pass through the combustion chamber, causing an imbalance in the air-fuel mixture ratios. This, in turn, leads to inefficient fuel combustion, causing an increase in emissions of gases such as CO2 and NOX. Stringent rules and legislations regarding air pollution are being enacted in countries worldwide. For instance, China Air Pollution Control Law, China, Environment Protection Act, India and the Air Pollution Control Act, Japan among others are being enforced in order to reduce air pollution.
- National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, USA has passed a federal regulation that mandates automakers to increase fuel-efficiency of their vehicles. These regulations are driving the development of automotive piston rings that are thermal-efficient and can withstand larger pressures subjected by combustion chambers, preventing leakage of gases from combustion chambers.
