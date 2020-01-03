Automotive Power Switching System Market Rising Trends, Analysis With Top Key Players 2019 – 2027

- Technological advancements have led to the development of automotive switches, including touchpad controller, which enable the vehicle driver to control multiple functions through a single switch
- Automotive switches are electromechanical devices that aid in various vehicle applications such as HVAC (AC Switch, Blower Switch), headlamps, vipers, and power windows. Automotive switches control diverse vehicle systems, including infotainment devices and electronic systems, in vehicles.
Key drivers of global automotive power switching system market
- Government rules and regulations to enhance fuel economy and reduce vehicle emissions are expected to offer considerable opportunities to the automotive power switching system market. For instance, EURO 6 standards, investments, and research & development in ADAS system are likely to offer lucrative opportunities to manufacturers of various automotive power switching systems in Europe.
- Demand for electric vehicles in several region is increasing owing to their low operating cost, zero-emission and silent operation. Technological developments in electric vehicle components, including batteries, are likely to boost the electric vehicle market even further. An electrical vehicle requires various sensors, controllers, semiconductors, and switches to operate various electrical systems. Therefore, a rise in the demand for electrical vehicles is likely to propel the global automotive power switching system market.
- Automotive power switching systems are expected to witness a surge in demand owing to an increase in the demand for vehicle safety systems, HAVC systems, power window switches, etc. The trend of owning vehicles is rising globally, owing to increasing standards of living and economic development across the globe. Furthermore, demand for SUVs, luxury vehicles, and premium hatchback passenger vehicles are increasing owing to a rise in the demand for comfort and luxury among vehicle users. Therefore, a surge in the demand for passenger vehicles is driving the global automotive power switching system market.
