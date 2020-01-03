Automotive Timing Chain Market 2019-2027 Future Strategies And Current Trends By Leading Key players

- Application of automotive timing chain in high performance vehicles, as it is a vital component, and increasing demand for high performance vehicles are expected to boost the market.
- The automotive timing chain is fitted inside the engine and is covered in engine oil. The timing chain is subjected to constant stress while the engine is running and hence, chances of timing chain failure are high owing to excessive wear and elongation that might occur over time. Irregular engine oil replacements and use of low quality oil and lubricant are major reasons that can lead to failure of the timing chain in a vehicle.
Key drivers of global automotive timing chain market
- Demand for improved engine performance and fuel economy is driving the demand for automotive timing chain. The timing chain is a vital component that helps improve vehicle performance and speed; hence, it is widely adopted in luxury vehicles, premium vehicles, and sports vehicles.
- Government initiatives and new standards across the globe are prompting vehicle manufacturers to enhance fuel economy, which is achieved by reduction in weight of vehicle and components. For instance, Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFÉ) standards in Europe and Asia Pacific are paving the road for vehicles with greater fuel economy. Reduction of vehicle engine weight in order to enhance fuel economy is a key factor driving the automotive chain market.
- Increasing demand for smooth running engines coupled with increasing demand for luxury and sport utility vehicles propel demand for comfort and luxury vehicles. For instance, sport utility vehicle accounted for 36.4%, or 29.22 million units, of the total vehicles sold globally in 2018. In terms of volume, the SUV segment expanded by 6.8% or almost 1.9 million units, as compared to 27.88 million units of SUVs sold the previous year.
- Automotive timing chains reduce friction by 25% as compared to that witnessed when using belt technology. Moreover, timing chains may last the entire life of the vehicle and are more reliable than traditional belt technology in IC-engines. Therefore, automakers are preferring timing chains over belt technology. Research and development in timing chains, which are light weight, low cost, and possess longer life, is boosting the global automotive timing chain market.
