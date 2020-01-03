Automotive Valve Lifter Market Insights and In-Depth Analysis 2019-2027 with Types, Products and Key Players

- A valve lifter, also known as tappet, or cam follower, is a key component in an internal combustion engine. A valve lifter is located between valve lifting mechanism and camshaft lobe.
- A valve lifter eliminates the need for mechanical clearance in the engine’s valve train. It also protects the engine valve from thermal expansion normally witnessed in an engine, which is caused due to high temperature generated in the combustion chamber.
Key Drivers of Global Automotive Valve Lifter Market
- Demand for high performance engines and high power in automobiles is driving the market for automotive valve lifter. For instance, high performance vehicles, such as racing cars, that require the engine to deliver high power and performance, require a valve lifter with accurate timing, which ensures timely opening and closing of an engine valve. When a vale lifter is not functioning properly, the engine produces a knocking sound while starting. This indicates that either the engine oil needs to be replaced or valve lifter needs to be cleaned.
- Government regulations and standards have mandated an increase in fuel efficiency of vehicles, which in turn is driving the global automotive valve lifter market. For instance, Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) regulations across the globe are prompting automakers to enhance fuel efficiency of their vehicles in the time frame proposed by government and regulatory authorities. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have set standards to improve fuel economy and reduce emission gases for passenger cars and light trucks for all new models from 2017. India has also adopted CAFÉ regulations since April 1, 2017 in order to reduce average corporate CO2 emission caused by two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger and commercial vehicles. Similar norms are being adopted in several countries including China to reduce fuel consumption in vehicles.
- Roller tappets or roller valve lifters are gaining popularity among vehicle manufacturers owing to enhanced output performance and vehicle efficiency. Roller tappets can operate at high engine rpms ranging from 1500 to 2000. The only drawback being that roller tappets are expensive.
This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets
