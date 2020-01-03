Baby Hygiene Products Market to enjoy ‘explosive growth’ to 2025 | Kimberly-Clark, Nestle, Alliance Boots

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Baby Hygiene Products’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Procter & Gamble Company (United States),Kimberly-Clark Corporation (United States),Johnson & Johnson PLC (United States),Unilever PLC (United Kingdom),Nestle S.A. (Switzerland),Abbott Nutrition (United States),Alliance Boots GmbH (Switzerland),Asda Stores Limited (United Kingdom)

With the latest advancement in technology, safety of babies is becoming a major concern in a busy lifestyle followed by the parents. The growth of birth rate in the developing countries and increasing awareness about child hygiene among consumers are the driving factors for the baby hygiene products market globally. The manufacturers are introducing innovative products with minimum environmental and health hazards, coupled with penetration in the untapped rural areas are boosting the very market growth in the upcoming years.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Baby Food, Baby Safety & Convenience, Cosmetic & Toiletries), Sales Channel (Online Store, Offline Store)

Market Growth Drivers: Rising Baby Health Concerns In both Developing and Developed Nations

Increasing Disposable Income among Consumer Globally

Restraints: Limited Adoption Rate in Developing Nations

Stringent Regulations to Ensure the Use of Environment-Friendly Materials

Opportunities: The Growth in Demand from Emerging Economies

Increasing Birth Rate, Improving Economic Conditions and Rapid Urbanization in Developing Nations

Challenges: Lack of Awareness in Underdeveloped Nations

Increase in Product Recall

Growing Concern Over Safety Standards

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

