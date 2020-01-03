Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Market 2020 In-depth Analysis with inputs from Key Industry Participants

The latest market report on Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) 2019 offers an in-depth analysis of this business vertical involving key information concerning industry deliverables, predominantly market tendencies, market size, market shares, current valuation, and profits audit for the estimate period. The brief information regarding the industry also analyzes and elucidates the Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Market growth rate in the forecast timeline, incited by certain catalysts.

BOPET, Biaxially-Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate, film made from PET is stretched in two different directions. The resulting film is water resistant and typically transparent. It is known for its high tensile strength, good chemical resistance, and gas and aroma barriers. It is typically used for food packaging and as a protective covering over paper. BOPET film is mainly made from PTA and MEG. Due to its good performance, the product is widely used in many fields. Among various applications, packaging is the largest consumption field, which accounted for 61.59% share in 2015 globally.

The global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) market is valued at 13590 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 26170 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2020-2026.

Companies Covered-

Toray, SKC Films, DowDuPont, Mitsubishi, Polyplex, Kolon, Jindal, JBF, SRF, Terphane, Uflex, PT Trias Sentosa, Polinas, Coveme, Jiangsu Shuangxing, Jiangsu Xingye, Kanghui Petrochemical, Ouya (Cifu), Billion Indusrial Hildings, Ningbo Jinyuan, Shaoxing Weiming, Shaoxing Xiangyu, DDN, Jianyuanchun, Fuweifilm, Qiangmeng Industry, Jiangsu Yuxing, amongst others.

The study covers demand-supply analysis for regions like North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Central & South America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa and major countries like the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Poland and South Korea.

Key points of Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Market Report

The report provides a basic overview of Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) industry including: definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores Global and Chinese major players in Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) market. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2019 market shares for each company.

The report depicts the global and Chinese total Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) market including: capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export, by statistical analysis.

The global Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2020-2026 development trends, analyze upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics of Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) market.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2015-2026 global and Chinese Biaxially Oriented Polyester(BoPET) market covering all important parameters.

Key Stakeholders for the report:

The stakeholders include dissolving pulp producers, buyers, agents, traders, logistical service providers, banks and consultants. It has become a key reference tool for the marketing departments in these companies, and is also commonly used for strategic planning and by investor relations. The service helps clients to plan effectively and successfully: to identify and seize opportunities and strategize for any threats.

