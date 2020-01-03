Canned Lentils Market | Holding Ravishing Growth Rate By 2026

Growing demands on processed food among consumers in recent years have fuelled the growth of canned lentils. Canned lentils are the edible legume which is pre-cooked and packed for further utilization. As canned lentils are pre-cooked and readily available, it minimizes the cooking time which thrived the demand among the end consumers. Canned lentils have high-end application in both domestic and industrial processing of various continental dishes and snacks. Canned lentils serve as a healthy as well as time-saving dish among the working individuals. In Food, service, canned lentils are used for making dishes such as lentil soups, plant-based snacks, dressing, and desserts. In food processing industries, canned lentils are used in bakeries to prepare lentil loaves, bread, and biscuits. As the demand for canned lentils is growing due to high-end use among the consumers it is anticipated that the global canned lentils market would remain positive during the forecast period.

Oecumenical Application of Canned lentils

As lentils have enormous nutritional value due to the higher concentration of protein, fiber, potassium and adequate amount of minerals and vitamins, food processors show inclined interest in utilizing the canned lentils in various cereal-based foods. Due to the presence of sodium, canned lentils has prolonged shelf life for about three months which has increased the demand for canned lentils significantly. However high content of sodium is not recommended for the healthy functioning of kidneys, the excess sodium can be eliminated by thorough rinsing of canned lentils before using. As a naturally derived product, canned lentils are equally nutritious. Due to the presence of adequate content of dietary fiber, canned lentils helps to reduce excess cholesterol from the body thereby improves weight management. The folic acid being present in the canned lentils helps in nourishing the cells with adequate protein by replicating and regenerating new cells. Due to oecumenical applications with growing demands, canned lentils is anticipated to proliferate in terms of value and volume during the forecast period.

Global Canned Lentils: Key Players

Some of the major key players of the canned lentils include Westbrae Natural Global Organics, Ltd, Windmill Organics, Food Lion, Goya Foods, Rosa Food Products Co., Inc., Del Monte, BioLinked, Health Valley, Absolute Organic, Ripe ‘n Raw Organics etc. More manufacturers and food processors have been showing a keen interest in canned lentils which is expected to escalate the demand among consumers during the forecast period.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

As canned lentils have increasing demand among consumers all over the world as a protein-rich staple diet. In addition, the canned lentils have numerous health benefits for health-conscious consumers which are driving its demand in food processing industries. Due to adequate growth in supply chains and value addition in distribution channels, it is anticipated that there would be higher returns for the industrialists and manufacturers of canned lentils during the forecast period.

Global Canned Lentils: A Regional Outlook

The canned lentils have substantial demands across the world due to its growing application in processed foods and households. Globally, among all regions, canned lentils are highly consumed in the Asia Pacific due to high utilization in households as a staple food. In the region of North America, the canned lentils are highly used in food processing industries due to the growing demand for healthy snacks by diet-conscious consumers. In the Middle East and Africa, the increasing demand for canned lentils in increasing in the food service industries which has contributed to the positive growth of the canned lentils market. In Latin America and Europe the canned lentils have recently initiated by leading market players as cereal ingredient, however, has growing consumer demands on canned lentils. Bound to all the above factors it is anticipated that, the global canned lentils market would remain positive during the forecast period.

