Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market Size, Key Futuristic Trends, Opportunities And Outlook Analysis By 2026 || Major Players – SAFAS Corporation, GBC Scientific Equipment, Analytik Jena AG, Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt. Ltd

Global cardiac resynchronization therapy market is expected to rise to an estimated value registering a substantial CAGR of 6.28% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing investment in resynchronization therapy and rising prevalence for wireless CRT are the major factors for the growth of this market.Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cardiac resynchronization therapy market are Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik, MEDICO S.p.A., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Cook, Merit Medical Systems, Rodman Media., Aetna Inc., Elkem Silicones, BG Medicine, Inc., and others
Key Developments in the Market:
- In April 2018, MicroPort Scientific Corporation announced that they have acquired Cardiac Rhythm Management Business from LivaNova PLC. The main aim of this acquisition is to strengthen their position in the market and to provide better products to the patients for better treatment of heart rhythm disorders and heart failures
- In August 2017, CardioWise, Inc. announced the acquisition Image Toolbox heart functional analysis software from Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures which will use cardiac CT patient data sets for analyzing which heart failure patients will need implantation of a cardiac resynchronization therapy device. This new software has SQuEEZ technology which has the ability to record heart wall, arteries and motion whenever it moves during the contraction and gives all the necessary details
Competitive Analysis:
Global cardiac resynchronization therapy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cardiac resynchronization therapy market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Market Drivers
- Rising geriatric population worldwide is driving the market growth
- Technological advancement and development in cardiac resynchronization therapy is driving the growth of the market
- Increasing cases of heart attacks among population is another important factor driving the market growth
- Growing investment in cardiac resynchronization therapy is important factor driving the growth of this market
Segmentation: Global Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market
By Type
- Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators
- Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Pacemakers
By End- Users
- Hospitals & Cardiac Centers
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
