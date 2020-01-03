Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market Size, Key Futuristic Trends, Opportunities And Outlook Analysis By 2026 || Major Players – SAFAS Corporation, GBC Scientific Equipment, Analytik Jena AG, Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt. Ltd

Global cardiac resynchronization therapy market is expected to rise to an estimated value registering a substantial CAGR of 6.28% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing investment in resynchronization therapy and rising prevalence for wireless CRT are the major factors for the growth of this market.Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cardiac resynchronization therapy market are Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik, MEDICO S.p.A., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Cook, Merit Medical Systems, Rodman Media., Aetna Inc., Elkem Silicones, BG Medicine, Inc., and others

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, MicroPort Scientific Corporation announced that they have acquired Cardiac Rhythm Management Business from LivaNova PLC. The main aim of this acquisition is to strengthen their position in the market and to provide better products to the patients for better treatment of heart rhythm disorders and heart failures

In August 2017, CardioWise, Inc. announced the acquisition Image Toolbox heart functional analysis software from Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures which will use cardiac CT patient data sets for analyzing which heart failure patients will need implantation of a cardiac resynchronization therapy device. This new software has SQuEEZ technology which has the ability to record heart wall, arteries and motion whenever it moves during the contraction and gives all the necessary details

Competitive Analysis:

Global cardiac resynchronization therapy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cardiac resynchronization therapy market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Rising geriatric population worldwide is driving the market growth

Technological advancement and development in cardiac resynchronization therapy is driving the growth of the market

Increasing cases of heart attacks among population is another important factor driving the market growth

Growing investment in cardiac resynchronization therapy is important factor driving the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market

By Type

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Pacemakers

By End- Users

Hospitals & Cardiac Centers

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



