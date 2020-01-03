Care Management Solutions Market Size, Regional Growth, Major Key Players, Technology and Industry Trends till 2027 | says Data Bridge Market Research

This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population over the world and various initiatives taken for promoting healthcare IT. According to a report published by Data Bridge Market Research, titled “Global Care Management Solutions Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025”. The global care management solutions market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 9.29 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 31.10 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 16.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. It additionally operates a current study method such as, SWOT and porter’s five analysis which helps to elaborate opportunities, strengths, flaws, and threats involved with the business in this Care Management Solutions market.

Data Bridge Market Research profiles some of the renowned Market Players operating in the global Care Management Solutions market. They are: EXL, Casenet LLC., Medecision, ZeOmega, Cognizant, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, TCS Healthcare Technologies, Koninklijke Philips N.V., IBM Corporation, Health Catalyst, WellSky, Salesforce.com, Inc., i2i Systems, Pegasystems Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, athenahealth, TriZetto Corporation, McKesson Corporation and AxisPoint Health.

The Care Management Solutions Market report also shares an exhaustive analysis of the trends, factors, and competitive and regional dynamics that will chart the growth trajectSy of the market during the forecast period. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as company’s processes and cost structures are also analyzed in this Care Management Solutions report. This Care Management Solutions Market report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin Care Management Solutions by regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America), and other regions can be added.

About this Global Care Management Solutions Market: Care management solutions help healthcare providers in managing data relating to their members. It also enables healthcare providers to achieve their goals faster and make better decisions by providing population management solutions for checking costs without compromising the quality. Government bodies, employer groups and healthcare payers are mainly using care management solutions for addressing the healthcare management needs.

Segmentation: Global Care Management Solutions Market

By Component

• Software

• Services

• Post-Sale & Maintenance Services

• Consulting Services

• Training and Education Services

• Implementation Services

By Delivery Mode

• On-premise

• Cloud-based

• Web-based

By Application

• Disease Management

• Case Management

• Utilization Management

By End User

• Healthcare Payers

• Healthcare Providers

• Other End Users

Research Methodology: Global Care Management Solutions Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request An Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents:

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: EMR suppliers, Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Get Direct Order of this Report @

