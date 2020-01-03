Castor Oil Market Size, Price Trends | Global Industry Report, 2024

A new research report by IMARC Group, the global castor oil market reached a volume of 855 thousand tons in 2018. The report further anticipates the market to reach a volume of 1101 thousand tons by 2024, at a projected CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period. Castor oil is sourced from the castor plant which is found in the tropical areas of India and Africa. This plant is majorly cultivated in the semi-arid and arid regions. The extracted oil varies between pale-yellow to colourless, and has a distinct odour and taste. Castor oil is a good source of ricinoleic, monounsaturated and 18-carbon fatty acid. Apart from this, it is also rich in proteins, Vitamin E as well as Omega 6 and 9 which makes it ideal for healthy skin and hair. Castor oil helps to the reduce hair fall, pre-mature greying of hair and other scalp-related disorders.

Global Castor Oil Market Trends:

There has been a significant increase in the demand for sustainable and biodegradable products in order to reduce dependency on petrochemicals. This is one of the primary factors which is driving the growth of the global castor oil market.

Manufacturers have started launching various new products which are formulated with the help of castor oil. This, in turn, has contributed towards an augmented worldwide demand for castor oil.

For more information about this report visit https://www.imarcgroup.com/castor-oil-manufacturing-plant

Some of the other factors which are positively supporting the growth of the market include rising costs of other renewable resources and implementation of strict regulations regarding the use of eco-friendly products by governments across various nations.

However, unstable prices of castor plant, weather uncertainties and shortage of working capital are some of the factors which act as a hindrance towards the market growth.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Castor Seed Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Production Volume Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Global Castor Oil Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Price Analysis

6.3.1 Key Price Indicators

6.3.2 Price Structure

6.3.3 Price Trends

6.4 Market Breakup by Region

6.5 Market Breakup by End Use

6.6 Market Forecast

6.7 SWOT Analysis

6.7.1 Overview

6.7.2 Strengths

6.7.3 Weaknesses

6.7.4 Opportunities

6.7.5 Threats

6.8 Value Chain Analysis

6.9 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.9.1 Overview

6.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.9.4 Degree of Competition

6.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.9.6 Threat of Substitutes

6.10 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors

7 Performance of Key Regions

7.1 China

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 India

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 United States

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Brazil

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End Use

8.1 Pharmaceuticals

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Lubricants

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Paints

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Soaps

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Structure

9.2 Market Breakup by Key Players

10 Castor Oil Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

11.3 Plant Layout

11.4 Plant Machinery

11.5 Machinery Pictures

11.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

11.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

11.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

11.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

11.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

11.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

11.12 Other Capital Investments

12 Loans and Financial Assistance

13 Project Economics

13.1 Capital Cost of the Project

13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

13.4 Taxation and Depreciation

13.5 Income Projections

13.6 Expenditure Projections

13.7 Financial Analysis

13.8 Profit Analysis

14 Key Player Profiles

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/castor-oil-manufacturing-plant/requestsample

Contact US: IMARC Group

309 2nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11215, USA

Website: www.imarcgroup.com

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets