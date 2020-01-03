Cell Processing Technologies Market is Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR by 2027

Cell Processing Technologies Market: Introduction

Cell processing involves a series of activities ranging from cells collection from donor, cell extraction till the storage, and cells distribution to receiver for cell therapy. Cell processing includes various processes of cell collection, cell isolation, cell analysis, cell expansion, washing and concentration, preservation, and distribution.

Cell therapy refers to administering of living whole cells in a patient for treating a disease. Cells origin can be from the same individual, known as autologous source or from another individual, known as allogeneic source. For cell therapy, different types of cells can be used, including hematopoietic stem cells, skeletal muscle cells, embryonic stem cells, neural cells, and mesenchymal cells. Cell therapy is used for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancers, infectious and urinary diseases, repairmen of spinal cord injuries, rebuilding damaged cartilage in joints, improvement of a weakened immune system, and aiding patients with neurological disorders.

Key Drivers of Global Cell Processing Technologies Market

Increase in demand for cell therapy, as it is the only curative treatment for several diseases, such as autoimmune disease, cancer, and neural disease. This factor is responsible for growth of the global cell processing technologies market.

There is a rise in prevalence of various diseases, such as cancer, immune diseases, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disease, etc. According to the National Cancer Institute, in 2016, there were an estimated 15.5 million cancer survivors in the U.S. The number of cancer survivors is anticipated to increase to 20.3 million by 2026.

Personalized medicines or precision medicines with advanced treatments such as gene therapy and cell therapy are witnessing a surge in their adoption, as most of the key biotechnology and pharmaceutical players are heavily investing in these technologies

Government investments in cell-based researches, rise in the number of GMP-certified production facilities, and increase in clinical trials of various diseases are key factors propelling the growth of the global cell processing technologies market

Key Restraints of Global Cell Processing Technologies Market

Cell processing is a complex procedure with high probabilities of failure. Thus, its complexity and accuracy demand technologically advanced and high-tech infrastructure, along with a skilled operating staff. These incur high infrastructural and operating costs, which limit its adoption on a large scale.

High operating cost also leads to high cell therapy cost to patients. However, at present, the cell therapy is approved for a limited number of conditions, which further limits the usage of cell processing technologies and services

Equipment Segment of Cell Processing Technologies Market to Witness Strong Growth

Complexity in cell processing steps and accuracy required for procedure has led to the development of advanced automated cell processing systems. Key players have been heavily investing in the development of advanced cell processing systems. Advancements in software for managing these systems are projected to expand the application areas for cell processing units.

In May 2018, GE Healthcare introduced the Sefia S-2000 cell processing system, which is advanced than its predecessor Sefia S-1000 cell processing system. This advanced system was developed with focus on chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy.

Investments in CAR-T and other cell and gene therapy products are projected to drive the adoption of cell processing equipment. As the installed base for cell processing systems is projected to surge, the demand for consumables is likely to grow during the forecast period.

Oncology is projected to be the most promising application area of cell processing technology, considering high investments and ongoing research in cell therapies for cancer treatment and high investment made by key biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in this area

