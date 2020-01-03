Changing Market Dynamics? Baby Playmat Becomes Attractive Again

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Baby Playmat’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are
Dwinguler (South Korea),Lollaland LLC (United States),The House of NOA (Little Nomads) (United States),Parklon (Unite States),Playgro Pty Ltd. (Australia),Alzip Co. Ltd. (South Korea),Style Products Company Ltd. (Bebe Style) (United Kingdom),Luv n’ care, Ltd. (Nuby) (United States),Toki Mats,Finch & Folk (Australia),Nantong Meitoku Plastic Co., Ltd. (China)
Baby playmats are a floor covering where a baby can sit and play, these accessories are found in the children’s room. Many types of playmats are available in the market such as puzzle mats, balls pits, tummy time mats including many others. The puzzle mats are ideal for babies and kids of any age enjoy on the surface comfortably. These mats can be used indoor and outdoor uses and can be carried anywhere, as they are designed and styled according to the comfort and safety of babies and kids.
Market Segmentation:
by Type (Puzzle Mats, Ball Pits, Tummy Time Mats, Others), Application (Home, Commercial (Pre-Schools, Day Care Centers, Others)), Distribution Channels (Online Stores, Supermarkets/ Malls, Kid Stores, Others), Material (Foam, Nylon, Others), Age (0-6 Months, 6-9 Months, 9-12 Months, 1-2 Years, Others)
Highlights of Influencing Trends:
Introduction of Colorful, Comfortable and Stylish Baby Playmats
Market Growth Drivers:
Growing Demand for Baby Playmats by Modern Parents Across the Developing Countries
Demand for Safe and Comfortable Indoor Playing Place
Restraints:
Lack of Awareness about Baby Playmats in Less Developed Regions
Regulatory Guidelines Regarding Baby Playmats and Material Used for it
Opportunities:
Emerging Daycare Centres and Pre-schools in Developing Countries
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
