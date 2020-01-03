Chemical Distribution Market to See Massive Growth by 2025 | Univar, Nexeo Solutions, TER Group

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Chemical Distribution’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Univar (United States),Helm (Germany),Brenntag (United States),Nexeo Solutions (United States),Barentz (Netherland),ICC Chemicals (United States),Azelis (Belgium),Safic-Alcan (France),Omya (Switzerland),IMCD (Netherland),Biesterfeld (Germany),TER Group (Germany),Jebsen & Jessen Offshore Pte. Ltd. (Singapore),BASF SE (Germany)

Chemical distribution refers to distributors organize their businesses by product group rather than by customer industry. This means customers within a industry may purchase products from several business of chemical producers. The market of the chemical distribution is increasing due to the rising demand from the consumer end and also the access of the product is easy to reach, even the trend of digitisation is increasing in the chemical distribution industry, but the industry of the chemical distribution is hampering due to the available substitute

Market Segmentation

by Type (Plastics, Agrochemicals, Specialty Polymers, Commodity Chemicals), Application (Oil and Petroleum, Cosmetics, Food, Textile, Paint, Building Construction, Agriculture)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Digitization trends in the chemical distribution industry

Market Growth Drivers: Surging customer demand for services and reachable supply chain model

Growing demand by end users and easy access to products

Restraints: Complex supplier-distributor relationships

Increasing environmental and safety concern

Opportunities: Growing awareness among the consumers related to high-value addition products and customer service offerings lead to highly intense competition in global market of chemical distribution

Challenges: Other substitutes for chemicals industry

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

