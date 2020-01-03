Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market Drivers, Comprehensive Insights And Capacity Growth Analysis 2019 To 2026 || Major Players – SAFAS Corporation, GBC Scientific Equipment, Analytik Jena AG, Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt. Ltd

Global circulating tumor cells (CTC) market is expected to rise to an estimated to register a healthy CAGR of 15.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising cancer patients and advancement in biomedical imaging are the factors for the growth of this market.Few of the major competitors currently working in the global circulating tumor cells (CTC) market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., STEMCELL Technologies Inc, SRI International, QIAGEN, NanoString Technologies, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec Gmbh, Menarini Silicon Biosystems., Ikonisys Inc., Greiner Bio One International GmbH, General Electric, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, BioCep Ltd., Precision Medicine Group, Creatv MicroTech, Inc., Aviva Biosciences, Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc. iCellate AB, CytoLumina and others.

Segmentation: Global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market

By Technology

CTC Enrichment Methods Ex Vivo Positive Selection In Vivo Positive Selection Negative Selection Microchips Single Spiral Microchannel

CTC Detection Methods Immunocytochemical Technologies Molecular (RNA)-Based Technologies Functional In vitro Cell Invasion Assay Xenotransplantation Models

CTC Analysis

By Application

Cancer Stem Cell Research

EMT Biomarkers Development

Tumorgenesis Research

Multiple Chromosome Abnormalities

RNA Profiling

Protein Expression

Cellular Communication

Others

By End- User

Hospital & Clinics

Research & Academic Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Circulating tumor cells (CTC) are those cells which are usually found in vasculature or lymphatics through a tumor and via blood circulations, it is carried around the body. CTC test are done which help the oncologist in checking whether the patient have metastatic breast, prostate or colorectal cancer. Rising chronic diseases among population is the factor fueling the growth of this market. These cells are widely used in applications such as RNA profiling, cellular communication, EMT biomarker development, multi chromosome abnormalities and others.

Market Drivers

Rising prevalence for preventive medicine is driving the market growth

Development in the cluster chip technology is enhancing the market growth

Growing need for treatment for cancer diagnostic is flourishing the market growth

Rising awareness about the application of CTC in cancer management will act as a driver for this market growth

Market Restraints

Lack of awareness about the advanced CTC technologies will restrain the market growth

High price of the CTC will also hamper the market growth

Increasing prevalence for point of care testing will also restrain market growth

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets