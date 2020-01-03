Clinical Refractometers Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2018-2026

Refractometer is used for measuring concentration of aqueous solutions. It is also used for measuring the degree to which the light changes. This directional angle is called as the angle of refraction. Clinical refractometers are mainly used to measure protein content, salinity, specific gravity of various body fluids like blood plasma, urine, blood, gastric acid, serum etc., refractive index, and sugar content. Change in temperature can affect the test results owing to changes in speed of light. Therefore, while performing the tests using clinical refractometers, temperature plays a crucial role.

Quick results, user friendly technology, and ease of handling are the major factors driving the growth of clinical refractometers market. Apart from this, the growing popularity of digital temperature and controlled clinical refractometers in laboratories is another factor which facilitates the growth of this market. Laboratory operators and technicians are increasingly using clinical refractometers to examine the samples for accurate diagnosis which include complex molecular components. However, lack of skilled people is acting as a limiting factor to this market. Inspite of this, increasing demand of robustness of equipments and accuracy are expected to prove advantageous to this market. Furthermore, rising health care facilities in several countries is also expected to drive the clinical refractometers market across the world.

Clinical Refractometer market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end-user and region. On the basis of product type, the clinical refractometer market can be segmented into bench-top refractometers, abbe refractometers, analog refractometers, portable refractometers, and digital handheld refractometers. Amongst all, the portable product type is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-user, the clinical refractometer market can be segmented into R&D laboratories, academic laboratories and others. On the basis of region, the clinical refractometer market can be segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Amongst all, Europe is expected to be the most lucrative clinical refractometer market owing to growing large number of manufacturers, increasing number of advanced clinical laboratories, and adoption of temperature controlled digital clinical refractometers in the region.

Key global players operating in clinical refractometer market include AMETEK Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., METTLER TOLEDO Inc., Rudolph Research Analytical Corp., MISCO Refractometer Ltd, Xylem Analytics LLC, KRüSS Optronic Ltd, Shimadzu Corporation, Hanna Equipments India Pvt. Ltd., Anton Paar GmbH, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC, and ATAGO Co Ltd., among others.

