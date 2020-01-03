Closed System Transfer Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2024

2019 Research Report on Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market is a professional and comprehensive report on the Closed System Transfer Devices industry.

Key Players: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), ICU Medical, Inc. (US), Equashield LLC. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Corvida Medical (US), Yukon Medical (US), JMS Co., Ltd. (US), CODAN Medizinische Geräte GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (US), VICTUS (US), and Caragen Ltd. (Ireland).

“The global closed system transfer devices Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.3%.”

The closed system transfer devices market is projected to reach USD 982 million by 2024 from USD 390 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 20.3%.Factors such as the rising incidence of cancer, an increasing number of oncology drug approvals, increasing use of closed system transfer devices to combat the harmful effects of cytotoxic or antineoplastic drugs, and improving regulatory guidelines regarding the safe handling and use of hazardous drugs are driving the growth of the closed system transfer devices market. However, market growth is mainly restricted by the high cost of implementation of CSTDs and lack of reimbursement as well as lack of compliance with regulatory guidelines in developing countries.

“Compartmentalized devices to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

On the basis of technology, the closed system transfer devices market is segmented into diaphragm-based devices, compartmentalized devices, and air cleaning/filtration devices. The compartmentalized devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Compartmentalized devices are priced at alower cost as compared to diaphragm-based devices. Also, these systems are truly closed in nature, providing maximum safety to healthcare workers and patients. These factors are driving the adoption of compartmentalized devices in the CSTDs market.

“Hospitals to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, oncology centers &clinics, and other end users. Hospitals are expected to show significant growth opportunities during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is mainly due to the strong financial capabilities of hospitals for purchasing high-priced CSTDs as compared to oncology centers and clinics, large cancer patient pool, and the increasing need to comply with the regulatory guidelines established by the FDA and NIOSH regarding the safety of healthcare providers.

“Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising incidence of cancer, increasing demand for better healthcare services in developing economies, and increasing focus of international players on emerging markets such as India and China are driving the growth of the closed system transfer devices market in the Asia Pacific.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (45%), Tier 2 (30%), and Tier 3 (25%)

Tier 1 (45%), Tier 2 (30%), and Tier 3 (25%) By Designation: C-level (45%), Director Level (35%), and Others (20%)

C-level (45%), Director Level (35%), and Others (20%) By Region: North America (55%), Europe (18%), Asia Pacific (12%), Latin America (10%),and the Middle East & Africa (5%)

In the end, the Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market report’s conclusion part notes the estimation of the industry veterans.

