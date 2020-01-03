Crohn’s Disease Market Is Thriving Worldwide: Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Janssen Biotech, Inc, Johnson & Johnson

The Global Crohn’s Disease Market report underlines the market size, regional changing trends emerging new prospects for market growth rate and production value estimation from 2019 – 2026. This market research report is a careful investigation of the current scenario of the market and future estimations which covers several market dynamics. The report is a great resource, which provides current and upcoming technical and financial details of the industry. The report serves the analysis of the global market share, segmentation, revenue growth estimation and geographic regions of the market. The Crohn’s Disease Market report provides top to bottom analysis and estimation of various market-related factors that play key role in better decision making.

Global Crohn’s Disease Market By Procedures (Colonoscopy, Flexible Sigmoidoscopy, Computerized Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Capsule Endoscopy, Double-Balloon Endoscopy, Small Bowel Imaging), Therapeutic type {Non-surgical(Antibiotics, Anti-Diarrheal, Immune System Suppressors, Pain Relievers, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs), Surgical}, Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026 Global Crohn’s Disease Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 13.52 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 9.8 billion in the year 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Crohn’s disease market are AbbVie Inc. (US), Allergan, Inc. (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Bristol-Myers Squibb (US), Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Eli Lilly and Co. (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Janssen Biotech, Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (US), Sanofi (France), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), UCB S.A. (Belgium), Ferring B.V. (Switzerland), Tillotts Pharma AG (Switzerland) and few among others.

Market Definition:

Crohn’s Disease is also called as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), as it causes inflammation of the gastro-intestinal tract resulting into abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss and malnutrition. Crohn’s disease is a rare disease, caused by a combination of factors involving genetics, the environment, and an overactive immune system.

According to the CDC, 3 million people in US and are suffering from Crohn’s Disease in 2015. Almost more than half of these cases could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

High prevalence rate of the disease will drive the market.

Prompt diagnosis of the disease and individual treatment of each symptom of the IBD can help in the growth of the market.

Market Restraints

Lack of awareness about the available treatment options among the population that belongs to middle and low-income economies can hinder the market growth.

Biologics going off-patent can increase the biosimilar competition that can affect the growth of the market.

Segmentation: Global Crohn’s Disease Market

By Procedures

Colonoscopy

Flexible Sigmoidoscopy

Computerized Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Capsule Endoscopy

Double-Balloon Endoscopy

Small Bowel Imaging

By Therapeutic Type

Non-surgical Antibiotics Anti-Diarrheal Immune System Suppressors Pain Relievers Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Surgical

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

On 19th October, 2018, global pharmaceutical company, Mylan N.V. announced the commercial launch of Hulio™, a biosimilar to AbbVie's Humira® (adalimumab), across major markets in Europe. The product is approved by EU for all adalimumab indications and after the patent expiry it has the potential to capture Humira's market

On 13th December 2017, Pfizer Inc. announced that the US-FDA has approved IXIFI™, a chimeric human-murine monoclonal antibody (mAb) against tumor necrosis factor, as a biosimilar to Remicade® (infliximab)* and it has the potential to capture the market shares of Remicade as the patent has expired.

December 2017, Pfizer Inc. announced that the US-FDA has approved IXIFI™, a chimeric human-murine monoclonal antibody (mAb) against tumor necrosis factor, as a biosimilar to Remicade® (infliximab)* and it has the potential to capture the market shares of Remicade as the patent has expired. In April 2016, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Inflectra (Celtrion, Inc.), a biosimilar to Remicade (Janssen Biotech, Inc.) for patients suffering from Crohn’s disease. This approval will provide patients some other alternatives and help in the growth of the Crohn’s disease market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Crohn’s disease market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Crohn’s disease market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global Crohn’s disease market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

